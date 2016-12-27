  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Jansrud extends perfect start to season in super-G

Sports

Jansrud extends perfect start to season in super-G

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway in action during the men's alpine skiing World Cup Super G race at St. Caterina Valfurva, Italy, on Tuesday. (Reuters)

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy: Not since Hermann Maier has a skier dominated in super-G the way Kjetil Jansrud is doing this season.
The Norwegian on Tuesday became only the second man to win the first three super-G races of the season after Austrian great Hermann Maier, who accomplished the feat twice — in 1997-98 and 1999-2000.
“Looking at his career and mine, I’m not even comparable to him,” Jansrud said.
It was the 18th win of Jansrud’s World Cup career, matching him with Lasse Kjus for third place among Norwegian men — behind Aksel Lund Svindal (32) and Kjetil Andre Aamodt (21).
While Svindal and Aamodt may still be in range for Jansrud, catching Maier, who is second on the all-time list with 54 wins, is unlikely.
“Just to be mentioned together with his name is quite unbelievable,” Jansrud said.
Jansrud, the Olympic champion, finished 0.60 seconds ahead of Hannes Reichelt of Austria and 0.65 in front of Dominik Paris of Italy.
“Standing here with three wins is quite extraordinary,” Jansrud said. “But I’ve got to stay humble because I know there are a lot of great skiers around. For sure I’ll try to continue winning but I’ve got to take one day at a time.”
In another strong day for Norway, Jansrud’s teammates Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished fourth and Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was a career-best ninth.
Svindal is sitting out this week’s races to rest a sore knee.
It’s been an up-and-down year for the 36-year-old Reichelt, the reigning world champion in super-G.
In January, Reichelt sustained bruises and a mild concussion in a crash at the classic race in Kitzbuehel. Then shortly after getting married over the summer, he had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back in September.
“I’m really pleased to be back on the podium so soon,” Reichelt said. “My goal was to be back in top shape for January so this gives me a lot of confidence.”
It was the second podium result for Paris in super-G this season.
“I love downhill but lately I’ve been doing better in super-G,” the Italian said.
The top American was Tommy Biesemeyer in a career-best eighth, which was quite an achievement with the No. 45 bib. Also, two-time Olympic super-G medalist Andrew Weibrecht finished 12th.
Not a speed specialist, overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher finished 47th and failed to gain any points. Still, the Austrian holds a comfortable lead of 151 points over Jansrud in the overall standings.
In the super-G standings, Jansrud has a perfect 300 points and is 148 ahead of Paris.
As usual in Santa Caterina, visibility was difficult with the Deborah Compagnoni course almost entirely in the shade.
This was the first time that a men’s super-G was contested on the Compagnoni course. The race was originally scheduled for Lake Louise, Alberta, earlier this season but was moved due to a lack of snow in the Canadian resort.
Regularly scheduled downhill and Alpine combined races are set for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Liverpool comes roaring back to demolish Stoke

LIVERPOOL A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and...

Perpetual LOYAL wins Sydney-Hobart honors in record time

SYDNEY Australian supermaxi Perpetual LOYAL smashed the race record by almost five hours when it...

Young at heart Toure happy to come in from the cold

LONDON Yaya Toure admits he feels reborn after returning from exile to play a key role in...

Conte hopes record run sparks title glory

LONDON Antonio Conte has challenged his Chelsea stars to use their club record run of 12...

De Silva defies South African pace attack

PORT ELIZABETH South Africa Dhananjaya de Silva kept Sri Lanka s hopes alive with a defiant...

Azhar’s ton for Pakistan amid rain in Australia Test

MELBOURNE Opening batsman Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan consolidated their first innings on a...

Lions’ playoff hopes on hold after 42-21 loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON Texas Matthew Stafford lost to his hometown team again and the playoff plans are on...

With James resting, Cavs fall to Pistons

LOS ANGELES The Detroit Pistons made the most of LeBron James s absence snapping a five game skid...

NBA notes officiating errors in Cavs’ narrow win over Warriors

LOS ANGELES The Cleveland Cavaliers received a couple of Christmas gifts from game officials in...

Chelsea makes it 12; Giroud rescues Arsenal

LONDON Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez scored twice as red hot leaders Chelsea crushed...

Lakmal strikes give Sri Lanka the edge

PORT ELIZABETH South Africa Suranga Lakmal took four wickets and gave Sri Lanka a slight edge on...

Latham’s ton leads New Zealand to comprehensive win over Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH New Zealand Opener Tom Latham s career best 137 set New Zealand up for a crushing 77...

Bird puts Australia on top against Pakistan

MELBOURNE Australian seamer Jackson Bird claimed two crucial wickets just before rain stopped...

Wild Oats takes lead in Sydney to Hobart

SYDNEY Eight time line honors winner Wild Oats XI overcame a botched start to take a narrow lead...

Chiefs end playoff hopes of Super Bowl champion Broncos

LOS ANGELES The Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos saw their slim hopes of returning to the NFL...

Irving delivers another dagger as Cavs stun Warriors

LOS ANGELES Kyrie Irving s turnaround jump shot over Klay Thompson with 3 4 seconds left lifted...

Around Arab News

The legend is no more

It is really sad to hear about the death of music legend George Michael Only people my age...

Trump should favor the oppressed

This refers to the report Trump says UN just a club for people to have a good time Dec 27 The...

Dar Al-Hekma University celebrates exceptional children’s day

The Special Education Department at Dar Al Hekma University organized an event to celebrate the...

GMI to display global brands at Gulf Industry Fair

Gulf Markets International GMI who is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year has chosen Gulf...

Langham Hospitality Group to open luxury hotel in Jeddah

Langham Hospitality Group announced an agreement with Advanced Hotels Company to manage a luxury...

Mobily offers 10 times more data for free

Mobily has allowed its prepaid customers to benefit from its offer of 10 times more data for free...

Basic Electronic Company highlights latest CASIO projectors

Basic Electronics Company Al Asasyah organized a seminar on latest CASIO projectors The event was...

‘Shop Bahrain’ fest returns with brilliant edition

The third edition of the Bahrain Shopping Festival Shop Bahrain is set to be the biggest...

Haifa Wehbe show becomes top trend on Twitter

JEDDAH Arab singer Haifa Wehbe s appearance on MTV show Menna Wa Jurr was the talk of the town as...

Huge crowd joins Mexican teen’s party after viral invite

MEXICO A huge crowd turned out Monday to celebrate the 15th birthday of Rubi Ibarra a small town...

Kim debuts new look sparking surgery rumors

LOS ANGELES Reality TV star Kim Kardashian s look at a Christmas eve party has sparked...

Liverpool comes roaring back to demolish Stoke

LIVERPOOL A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and...

Actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

LOS ANGELES Actress Carrie Fisher who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original Star...

Perpetual LOYAL wins Sydney-Hobart honors in record time

SYDNEY Australian supermaxi Perpetual LOYAL smashed the race record by almost five hours when it...

Young at heart Toure happy to come in from the cold

LONDON Yaya Toure admits he feels reborn after returning from exile to play a key role in...

Conte hopes record run sparks title glory

LONDON Antonio Conte has challenged his Chelsea stars to use their club record run of 12...