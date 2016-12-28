  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan rejects call to demonetize 5,000-rupee note

Business & Economy

Pakistan rejects call to demonetize 5,000-rupee note

Reuters |

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government has dismissed a recommendation from the upper house of parliament to scrap the 5,000-rupee ($48) bank note to cut the flow of illicit money and reduce the size of the informal economy.
India scrapped its two biggest currency bills — the 1,000 rupee ($15) and 500 rupee notes — in November in a bid to flush out money hidden from the tax man, leading to acute currency shortages and raising concern about growth there.
Pakistan’s Senate passed a non-binding resolution this month calling for the government to follow suit to “reduce illicit money flow, encourage the use of bank accounts and reduce the size of the undocumented economy.”
But the finance ministry ruled out such a demonetization, saying it world hurt business.
“Given the continuing use of cash in transactions, the government believes that discontinuation of the 5,000-rupee note would adversely affect the efficiency of exchange in business,” the ministry said in a statement, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The 5,000-rupee note is Pakistan’s biggest. During the last financial year, 17 percent of currency notes printed were of the 5,000 denomination, the Finance Ministry said.
Pakistan has a huge informal economy and transactions are often handled in cash, partly because much of the population is not in the formal sector.
The government frequently offers tax amnesties to encourage people with hidden wealth to declare assets and enter the banking system, hoping to expand an extremely narrow tax base.
But governments have struggled for decades to boost a meager tax-to-gross domestic product ratio of only about 10 percent.
The ministry said the government hoped to encourage digital banking to “reduce the dependence on currency.”
“This is the way to move forward for promoting documentation in the economy rather than by canceling any existing denomination,” it said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

US consumer confidence up sharply in December

WASHINGTON US consumer confidence posted sharp gains in December with survey respondents saying...

Low-cost airlines slow to take off in Latin America

MONTEVIDEO A cheap flight from Paris to Madrid will set you back about 100 But it costs six times...

Tax-exempt bonds already pinched by proposed Trump tax cuts

CHICAGO Investors pulled another 2 billion from US municipal bond funds in the latest week...

Italy to bail out world’s oldest bank

ROME MILAN The Italian government is likely to put in around 6 5 billion 6 8 billion to rescue...

Spain’s property market goes through the roof

MADRID According to a Spanish proverb it is a bad idea to start building a house from the roof...

Tata sues ex-chief for alleged breach of confidentiality

MUMBAI Indian salt to steel conglomerate Tata upped the ante in their bitter dispute with ousted...

Renminbi slide back on global markets radar

LONDON China s weakening yuan is threatening a reprise of the storm that dominated world markets...

Japan, China move to contain bird flu

TOKYO BEIJING Japan began killing some 90 000 chickens on Tuesday to contain another outbreak of...

Chinese investors buy stake in mapping firm HERE

FRANKFURT Two Chinese companies and Singapore s sovereign wealth fund GIC have agreed to buy a 10...

Dar Al-Hekma University celebrates exceptional children’s day

The Special Education Department at Dar Al Hekma University organized an event to celebrate the...

GMI to display global brands at Gulf Industry Fair

Gulf Markets International GMI who is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year has chosen Gulf...

Langham Hospitality Group to open luxury hotel in Jeddah

Langham Hospitality Group announced an agreement with Advanced Hotels Company to manage a luxury...

Mobily offers 10 times more data for free

Mobily has allowed its prepaid customers to benefit from its offer of 10 times more data for free...

Basic Electronic Company highlights latest CASIO projectors

Basic Electronics Company Al Asasyah organized a seminar on latest CASIO projectors The event was...

‘Shop Bahrain’ fest returns with brilliant edition

The third edition of the Bahrain Shopping Festival Shop Bahrain is set to be the biggest...

Pakistan to secure $1 bn in Chinese financing for roads — official

KARACHI Pakistan expects to secure soft loans from China of about 1 billion this week for three...

Around Arab News

US consumer confidence up sharply in December

WASHINGTON US consumer confidence posted sharp gains in December with survey respondents saying...

Low-cost airlines slow to take off in Latin America

MONTEVIDEO A cheap flight from Paris to Madrid will set you back about 100 But it costs six times...

Pakistan rejects call to demonetize 5,000-rupee note

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s government has dismissed a recommendation from the upper house of parliament...

Tax-exempt bonds already pinched by proposed Trump tax cuts

CHICAGO Investors pulled another 2 billion from US municipal bond funds in the latest week...

Italy to bail out world’s oldest bank

ROME MILAN The Italian government is likely to put in around 6 5 billion 6 8 billion to rescue...

Spain’s property market goes through the roof

MADRID According to a Spanish proverb it is a bad idea to start building a house from the roof...

Tata sues ex-chief for alleged breach of confidentiality

MUMBAI Indian salt to steel conglomerate Tata upped the ante in their bitter dispute with ousted...

Renminbi slide back on global markets radar

LONDON China s weakening yuan is threatening a reprise of the storm that dominated world markets...

Japan, China move to contain bird flu

TOKYO BEIJING Japan began killing some 90 000 chickens on Tuesday to contain another outbreak of...

Chinese investors buy stake in mapping firm HERE

FRANKFURT Two Chinese companies and Singapore s sovereign wealth fund GIC have agreed to buy a 10...

In Syria, history teaches us that Russia’s overconfidence will backfire

Mikhail Khodorkovsky s fall from grace was a long one Once one of Russia s most preeminent and...

Sectarianism and terrorism

Our region has suffered for decades due to wars and conflicts The troubles began with Israel s...

Jordan’s domestic terror challenge

Despite the unusually heavy death toll especially among Jordanian security personnel from...

Was 2016 the best year ever?

According to popular wisdom 2016 was a terrible year Horrific terror attacks struck many...

Nonprofit leader who wrote racist Michelle Obama post fired

CHARLESTON West Virginia A West Virginia nonprofit group has fired its director after she wrote a...

Trump supporter who insulted Obamas says it was a ‘mistake’

ALBANY New York A businessman who co chaired the Trump campaign in New York state said Tuesday...