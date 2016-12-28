  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan accuses US-led coalition of backing Daesh; Washington rejects charge as ‘ludicrous’

Middle-East

Erdogan accuses US-led coalition of backing Daesh; Washington rejects charge as ‘ludicrous’

AP, AFP, & Reuters |

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he has evidence that US-led coalition forces give support to terrorist groups including Daesh and Kurdish militant groups YPG and PYD, he said on Tuesday.
“They were accusing us of supporting Daesh,” he told a press conference in Ankara.
“Now they give support to terrorist groups including Daesh, YPG, PYD. It’s very clear. We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos,” he said. He said the West was breaking promises in Syria.
The US State Department rejected as “ludicrous” Erdogan’s accusations that US-led coalition supported terrorist groups. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said there was no was basis for such an accusation.
At least 37 Turkish soldiers have died in Turkey’s major incursion inside Syria since it was launched in August to back pro-Ankara Syrian fighters battling Daesh and Kurdish militia.
Ankara has become more impatient over the lack of support from the US-led coalition against the extremists for the Turkish operation. “The coalition forces are unfortunately not keeping their promises,” Erdogan said at a news conference alongside visiting Guinean President Alpha Conde.
“Whether they do or they don’t, we will continue along this path in a determined way. There is no going back on the path we have set out on,” he added.
Erdogan complained that rather than supporting Turkey, the West was backing the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD), who work with the US on the ground in Syria, and also Daesh. “They are supporting all the terror groups — the YPG, PYD but also including Daesh,” Erdogan said.
“It’s quite clear, perfectly obvious,” he said, adding that Turkey could provide proof in pictures and video.
Erdogan also said Saudi Arabia and Qatar should join its meeting with Russia and Iran to discuss Syrian peace efforts. Russia, Turkey and Iran, which helped broker the withdrawal of civilians and militants from the Syrian city of Aleppo, have agreed to hold talks on Syria in Kazakhstan next month.
Erdogan said the meeting of foreign ministers should include Saudi Arabia and Qatar, adding that they had “shown goodwill and given support” to Syria.
Erdogan added, however, that Turkey would not take part if any “terror organizations” are also invited, referring to Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.
Iran, however, said Saudi Arabia should not be allowed to take part in the Syrian peace process. Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan told Russia’s state-backed RT TV station that he thought Saudi Arabia’s insistence that President Bashar Assad should step down meant Riyadh should not participate in future Syrian peace talks.
Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted on Tuesday as saying that the Syrian regime was consulting with the opposition ahead of possible peace talks, but one opposition group said it knew nothing of the negotiations.
Arrangements for the talks, which would not include the US, remain hazy, but Moscow has said they would take place in Kazakhstan, a close ally.
“During the recent meeting in Moscow with my colleagues from Iran and Turkey we approved a joint declaration in which we confirmed our readiness to guarantee a future agreement between the Syrian government and the opposition,” Lavrov said. “Negotiations about that are going on,” he said.
The High Negotiations Committee, a body grouping armed and political opponents of President Bashar Assad, said it had no knowledge of the consultations. “We in the High Negotiations Committee certainly have no connection to this matter,” George Sabra, a member of the HNC, said.
Meanwhile, a US-backed alliance of militias fighting Daesh hopes a US decision to ease some restrictions on arming groups in Syria will lead to them getting anti-aircraft missiles, its spokesman said on Tuesday. The Syrian Democratic Forces alliance wants shoulder-fired anti-aircraft systems to protect its forces from potential future enemies, spokesman Talal Silo told Reuters.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iraqi PM says three months needed to eliminate Daesh: TV

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Tuesday it would take three months to...

Israeli Arab MP under house arrest in jail phones case

JERUSALEM An Arab Israeli lawmaker was placed under house arrest Tuesday over accusations he...

Israel pushing for more settler homes despite UN vote

JERUSALEM Israel could advance plans this week for thousands more settlement homes in annexed...

Daesh ‘summarily executed’ 13 Iraqi civilians: HRW

BAGHDAD Daesh group fighters summarily executed 13 civilians after villagers rose up against them...

Gunmen kidnap Iraqi female journalist

BAGHDAD Gunmen have kidnapped an Iraqi female journalist Afrah Shawqi after posing as members of...

Syrian army escalates campaign to capture Damascus water supply

AMMAN Jordan The Syrian army escalated aerial bombing of a rebel held valley northwest of...

Riyadh: No place in Iraq for sectarian militias

RIYADH There is no place for armed sectarian forces in Iraq Saudi Arabia reiterated on Monday The...

US led UN ‘gang-up’ on Israel: Envoy

WASHINGTON The White House orchestrated a gang up against Israel on last week s UN settlement...

Fresh advance in east Mosul to begin within days: US commander

EAST OF MOSUL Iraqi forces will resume their push against Daesh inside Mosul in the coming days a...

Turkey seeks air support for Al-Bab assault

ISTANBUL Turkey on Monday said it wanted international air support for its army s assault on the...

East Libyan forces launch airstrike against rivals

BENGHAZI Forces loyal to Libya s eastern government said they had carried out an airstrike...

Mass graves, booby traps found as Russians, Syrians sweep Aleppo

BEIRUT Russia s Defense Ministry said on Monday that its troops had found mass graves in Syria s...

Russian envoy’s killer remembered as lonely boy, not angry radical

SOKE Turkey Those in the small Turkish town of Soke who knew Mevlut Altintas the smartly dressed...

Oman court overturns ban on paper, cuts prison terms

MUSCAT An Omani appeals court on Monday canceled an order to close down a newspaper that had...

Women win new seats on Oman municipal councils

MUSCAT Oman Seven women were elected to Oman municipal councils according to vote results...

Kuwait jails Filipino for joining Daesh

KUWAIT CITY A Kuwaiti court on Monday sentenced a Filipino woman to 10 years in jail after...

Around Arab News

Erdogan accuses US-led coalition of backing Daesh; Washington rejects charge as ‘ludicrous’

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he has evidence that US led coalition forces give...

Oil prices rise amid optimism over production cuts

LONDON NEW YORK Oil edged further above 55 a barrel on Tuesday drawing support from expectations...

Gold ticks higher in light trade

NEW YORK BENGALURU Gold prices rose on Tuesday to a near two week high on weak Japan inflation...

Tadawul soars to 13-month high

DUBAI Banking shares boosted Saudi Arabia s stock index on Tuesday to its highest level in 13...

Dollar gains against the yen

LONDON The dollar inched higher against the yen and a handful of other major currencies in...

US consumer confidence up sharply in December

WASHINGTON US consumer confidence posted sharp gains in December with survey respondents saying...

Low-cost airlines slow to take off in Latin America

MONTEVIDEO A cheap flight from Paris to Madrid will set you back about 100 But it costs six times...

Pakistan rejects call to demonetize 5,000-rupee note

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s government has dismissed a recommendation from the upper house of parliament...

Tax-exempt bonds already pinched by proposed Trump tax cuts

CHICAGO Investors pulled another 2 billion from US municipal bond funds in the latest week...

Italy to bail out world’s oldest bank

ROME MILAN The Italian government is likely to put in around 6 5 billion 6 8 billion to rescue...

Spain’s property market goes through the roof

MADRID According to a Spanish proverb it is a bad idea to start building a house from the roof...

Tata sues ex-chief for alleged breach of confidentiality

MUMBAI Indian salt to steel conglomerate Tata upped the ante in their bitter dispute with ousted...

Renminbi slide back on global markets radar

LONDON China s weakening yuan is threatening a reprise of the storm that dominated world markets...

Japan, China move to contain bird flu

TOKYO BEIJING Japan began killing some 90 000 chickens on Tuesday to contain another outbreak of...

Chinese investors buy stake in mapping firm HERE

FRANKFURT Two Chinese companies and Singapore s sovereign wealth fund GIC have agreed to buy a 10...

In Syria, history teaches us that Russia’s overconfidence will backfire

Mikhail Khodorkovsky s fall from grace was a long one Once one of Russia s most preeminent and...