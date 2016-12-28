  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Polish truck driver shot long before Berlin attack: Report

World

Polish truck driver shot long before Berlin attack: Report

Reuters, AFP |

The picture of Polish driver Lukasz Urban, who was apparently the first victim of the attack in Berlin on Dec. 19, 2016, is shown on a smart phone by his employer in Sobiemysl, Poland, a day after the attack. (AP)

BERLIN: A Polish truck driver whose hijacked vehicle was used to crash into a Berlin Christmas market was shot in the head several hours before the attack and could not have attempted to foil it as previously thought, Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper quoted a confidential coroners report that said driver Lukasz Urban, 37, had suffered not only knife wounds in a battle in the truck cabin but also a gun shot wound to the head some 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours before the 8 p.m. attack.
There was no confirmation to the Bild report available.
A total of 12 people were killed in the attack last Monday. The Tunisian assailant, 24-year-old Anis Amri, was shot dead by Italian police in shootout on Friday after a European-wide manhunt. In a video released after his death, he is seen pledging his allegiance to militant group Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.
The Berlin state interior minister Andreas Geisel had said on Friday that Urban had “quite probably” tried to disrupt the attack by seizing control of the steering wheel before being shot in the head after the truck veered to the left. It came to a halt after driving for just 60 meters into the market that extended more than 400 meters, averting further deaths.
This helped start a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $170,000 for the family of Urban. The campaign was started by British truck driver Dave Duncan a day after the assailant attacked Lukasz and hijacked his truck.
Meanwhile, calls grew in Germany on Monday for the government to posthumously honour the driver who is believed to have saved many lives during the Christmas market attack.
More than 33,000 people had signed an online petition at Change.org by Monday afternoon, demanding that Lukasz Urban be awarded the Federal Cross of Merit, the highest civilian honour, by German President Joachim Gauck.
Opposition Greens party lawmaker Omid Nouripour meanwhile called on Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier to honour Urban with the national Order of Merit.
The Change.org petition said that “according to current reports, the autopsy shows that he struggled with the perpetrator and was severely injured and eventually killed by him”.
“With this heroic act, he probably saved many lives ... For this bravery, he deserves Germany’s highest decoration.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

McCain says US committed to NATO, Baltic security

TALLINN The United States is committed to the security of the Baltic region and NATO Republican...

Winter storm weakens but thousands still without power

CHICAGO The fury of the winter storm that swept into the northern Great Plains on Christmas Day...

Romania president rejects first female, Muslim PM ‘without any reason’

BUCHAREST Romania s president sparked fresh political turmoil on Tuesday after rejecting a...

Obama, Abe seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU Putting 75 years of resentment behind them the leaders of the United States and Japan...

Somalia swears in new lawmakers amid criticism

MOGADISHU Somalia on Tuesday swore in new lawmakers after weeks of voting in a complex political...

Manila searches for crewmen of ship sunk by typhoon

MANILA The Philippine coast guard pressed its search Tuesday for 18 crewmen from a cargo ship...

Russia wants to boost air force presence in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE Russia wants to expand its air force deployment to Tajikistan and is in talks with...

12 injured as airliner veers off runway in western India

NEW DELHI India s Jet Airways said that 12 passengers were injured during an emergency evacuation...

Soft is out! Putin, Trump force EU to harden its defense

PABRADE Lithuania Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite gazed imperiously over snow covered...

Low-caste pregnant woman and husband attacked in India

AHMEDABAD INDIA A low caste pregnant woman and her husband were beaten with sticks after refusing...

Russia calls US move to supply Syria opposition fighters weapons a hostile act

MOSCOW Russia s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it viewed a US decision to ease restrictions on...

Russia finds first flight recorder from Black Sea crash jet

MOSCOW Russian authorities have found a flight recorder in the wreckage of a military plane that...

Alaska volcano erupts, sends up ash cloud

ANCHORAGE Alaska A volcano in Alaska s Aleutian Islands has erupted again The Alaska Volcano...

Trump says UN just a club for people to ‘have a good time’

WEST PALM BEACH Florida Days after the United Nations voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the...

South Korean ruling party splits over impeached president

SEOUL South Korea Dozens of lawmakers split from South Korea s ruling party Tuesday over the...

More US states consider working around the Electoral College

HARTFORD Connecticut Frustrated after seeing another candidate secure the presidency without...

Around Arab News

Tadawul soars to 13-month high

DUBAI Banking shares boosted Saudi Arabia s stock index on Tuesday to its highest level in 13...

Oil prices rise amid optimism over production cuts

LONDON NEW YORK Oil edged further above 55 a barrel on Tuesday drawing support from expectations...

Pakistan rejects call to demonetize 5,000-rupee note

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s government has dismissed a recommendation from the upper house of parliament...

Dollar gains against the yen

LONDON The dollar inched higher against the yen and a handful of other major currencies in...

Sectarianism and terrorism

Our region has suffered for decades due to wars and conflicts The troubles began with Israel s...

In Syria, history teaches us that Russia’s overconfidence will backfire

Mikhail Khodorkovsky s fall from grace was a long one Once one of Russia s most preeminent and...

Fundraising drive for Syrians gets enormous Saudi support

RIYADH The instruction from King Salman to organize a fundraising campaign in the Kingdom to...

911 unified security operations center helps protect pilgrims

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Makkah...

SPA trains 44 journalists on first aid during emergencies

RIYADH Forty four journalists of the Saudi Press Agency and various media in the Kingdom have...

Al-Amr: Nebras is a pioneer in anti-drug efforts

RIYADH Civil Defense Director General Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al Amr said Tuesday that the youth...

Jordan’s domestic terror challenge

Despite the unusually heavy death toll especially among Jordanian security personnel from...

Was 2016 the best year ever?

According to popular wisdom 2016 was a terrible year Horrific terror attacks struck many...

Israel plans more land grab; Abbas looks to Paris conference

RAMALLAH The Palestinian president said Tuesday that he hopes the upcoming Mideast conference in...

Three months needed to rout Daesh: Iraq PM

BAGHDAD Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Tuesday it would take three months to remove Daesh...

India vows to free priest abducted in Yemen

ADEN NEW DELHI India said Tuesday it will spare no effort to secure the release of a priest...

Trial of ‘Turkey coup abettors’ opens

SILIVRI The first criminal trial related to a summer coup in Turkey started on Tuesday as 29...