Middle-East

No confirmation of Daesh ‘burned soldiers’ claim

AFP |

Turkish police detain protesters on Dec.23, 2016, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul during a protest after a video was released by the Daesh group purportedly showing two captured Turkish soldiers being burned alive. (AFP / OZAN KOSE)

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Tuesday said it had no confirmation of a video published by Daesh purportedly showing the burning to death of two Turkish troops captured in Syria.
After users in Turkey reported problems using social media in the wake of the release of the video, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said it was essential that Internet-based media showed responsibility in the face of “vile” terror groups.
Turkey has for four months pressed an incursion against Daesh inside Syria in support of pro-Ankara fighters. But they have faced stiffening resistance in the battle to take the Syrian town of Al-Bab, taking increasing casualties.
Daesh terrorists last week circulated a video purportedly showing two Turkish soldiers captured by the extremists in Syria being burned alive.
“There is still no clear information from our armed forces or Defense Ministry to confirm these video images,” Kurtulmus told reporters in Ankara in televised comments.
“If there is confirmed information, it will be shared with the public,” he said.
But Kurtulmus added that terror groups were “vile mechanisms” and were seeking to “spread desperation” through fear.
“In particular social media is not the place for irresponsible publications,” he said. “Turkey is at the moment in a de-facto war with Daesh,” he added.
After the first publication of the video late on Thursday, Turkey’s Defense Minister Fikri Isik said three Turkish soldiers were currently being held by Daesh, without giving further details.
Users in Turkey had reported severe problems with social media after the video emerged and the Turkey Blocks monitoring network said it had confirmed a “throttling” of Twitter and YouTube affecting many users.
It said the blocks appeared to have been implemented at the Internet Service Provider (ISP) level, “with each provider applying its own controls.”
However, by Monday access to Twitter was fully restored after some three days of disruption.

Tadawul soars to 13-month high

DUBAI Banking shares boosted Saudi Arabia s stock index on Tuesday to its highest level in 13...

Oil prices rise amid optimism over production cuts

LONDON NEW YORK Oil edged further above 55 a barrel on Tuesday drawing support from expectations...

Pakistan rejects call to demonetize 5,000-rupee note

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s government has dismissed a recommendation from the upper house of parliament...

Dollar gains against the yen

LONDON The dollar inched higher against the yen and a handful of other major currencies in...

Sectarianism and terrorism

Our region has suffered for decades due to wars and conflicts The troubles began with Israel s...

In Syria, history teaches us that Russia’s overconfidence will backfire

Mikhail Khodorkovsky s fall from grace was a long one Once one of Russia s most preeminent and...

Fundraising drive for Syrians gets enormous Saudi support

RIYADH The instruction from King Salman to organize a fundraising campaign in the Kingdom to...

911 unified security operations center helps protect pilgrims

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Makkah...

SPA trains 44 journalists on first aid during emergencies

RIYADH Forty four journalists of the Saudi Press Agency and various media in the Kingdom have...

Al-Amr: Nebras is a pioneer in anti-drug efforts

RIYADH Civil Defense Director General Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al Amr said Tuesday that the youth...

Jordan’s domestic terror challenge

Despite the unusually heavy death toll especially among Jordanian security personnel from...

Was 2016 the best year ever?

According to popular wisdom 2016 was a terrible year Horrific terror attacks struck many...

