Saudi Arabia

Al-Amr: Nebras is a pioneer in anti-drug efforts

Arab News |

Civil Defense Director General Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amr has praised the National Project for the Prevention of Narcotics (Nebras) for its efforts to raise awareness on drugs. (SPA)

RIYADH: Civil Defense Director General Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amr said Tuesday that the youth should be aware of the fact that the country is targeted, and be wary about anybody who attempts to mess with the security of the homeland and push young people to drug addiction.
Speaking at an awareness-raising lecture at the Civil Defense headquarters, in the presence of the secretary-general of the national committee to combat drugs, Al-Amr praised the National Project for the Prevention of Narcotics (Nebras), saying that it is a pioneer national project that works to combat all attempts to target the young generations.
He also commended efforts to raise awareness to the problem of drugs and their negative repercussions on individuals, family and society.
Nebras Secretary-General Abdul Ilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif praised the efforts to combat drugs by authorities that are implementing the leadership’s directives, pointing out that the Kingdom is facing a drug war on its youth.
Al-Sharif added that the great efforts exerted by the security forces, especially the Civil Defense personnel, help save lives.
During the event different seminars were also held, including one on Nebras as a national project that works to create awareness among the youth, lower the number of crimes and support NGOs that strive to create a drug-free environment.
The project also provides several services, including the 1955 toll-free number, to ease communication with the community.

