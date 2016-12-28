SPA trains 44 journalists on first aid during emergencies

RIYADH: Forty-four journalists of the Saudi Press Agency and various media in the Kingdom have conducted training experiences during the “first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) course for reporters” that was organized by SPA on Sunday in collaboration with King Saud University/Clinical Skills and Simulation Center, at its headquarters in Riyadh.

This event comes to help journalists learn the best medical means to save any human casualty they might see during their press duties, especially in dangerous places.

The course has provided journalists and reporters with general and specialized skills according to practical scenarios prepared by SPA with the Clinical Skills and Simulation Center to learn how to perform first aid when exposed to sudden medical emergencies that necessitate rapid human intervention, in addition to explaining the kinds of injuries that people could experience in public places inside cities, or in dangerous places that require the existence of journalists to cover events.

Participants in the course carried out simulations on the recovery of the heart and lungs after a sudden stop which leads to lack of oxygen to the brain and the loss of consciousness, so as to save the injured until the ambulance squad arrives.

They also were trained on the use of a defibrillator and how to do compressions on the chest, in addition to artificial respiration for adults and children.

They also performed practical scenarios on how to save those who have difficulty in breathing, according to scientific steps that could help the injured.

The participants were trained on how to use an epinephrine auto-injector, a medical device used to give a dose (or doses) of epinephrine (known as adrenaline) using auto-injector technology which is widely used in the treatment of allergic reactions to avoid acute anaphylactic shock.

President of Saudi Press Agency, Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Hussein said: “This session comes within the framework of agreements of cooperation between the Saudi Press Agency and the University of King Saud for the exchange of experiences between the two sides in all fields, as well as to enhance the overall concept of cooperation between the various sectors of the state in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Al-Hussein stressed that the Saudi Press Agency will always hold such events and others based on its social responsibility.