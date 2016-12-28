  • Search form

  • 911 unified security operations center helps protect pilgrims

Saudi Arabia

911 unified security operations center helps protect pilgrims

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal tours the 911 unified security operations center in Makkah, on Monday. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Makkah governor, said that the 911 unified security operations center in the Makkah region is considered a qualitative security leap, not only in Makkah, but also in the Kingdom as a whole.
He added that the center will have a major impact, particularly during the Haj season, as it will be able to protect the security of the pilgrims and provide them with better services.
Upon his visit to the center Monday morning, Prince Al-Faisal expressed appreciation and pride of the “colleagues at the Interior Ministry, particularly in this center as it will be dealing with Haj and Umrah pilgrims all year long.”
Al-Faisal expressed his congratulations and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the Kingdom’s developments in all sectors.
“I salute my leader, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, for the comprehensive developments the Kingdom has witnessed since its establishment, including the security sector,” he said adding that the Ministry of Interior is witnessing a major development under the leadership of the Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Prince Mohammed bin Naif.
Al-Faisal added that the Interior Ministry and Prince Mohammed bin Naif became role models for the world in combating terrorism and in different security fields. “I’m very glad to see this security project that developed from an idea to transfer services from Mina to outside to be a unified national center for security operations.”
Al-Faisal congratulated the Saudi citizens, wherever they are, and told them that “this country was and is still a pioneer in all fields, particularly in security.”
Prince Al-Faisal was given a tour of the center and he listened to a full briefing by the head of the national center, Abdul Rahman Al-Saleh, on the center’s initiatives including the latest technologies, and its role in crises and disasters.

