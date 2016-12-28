  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Fundraising drive for Syrians gets enormous Saudi support

RASHID HASSAN |

The Saudi national campaign office in Lebanon has distributed relief aid to 2,225 Syrian families. (SPA)

RIYADH: The instruction from King Salman to organize a fundraising campaign in the Kingdom to provide humanitarian assistance to the war-torn Syrian people received overwhelming support with the Council of Senior Scholars making a call on Tuesday for urgent contributions to the popular campaign.
The Kingdom on Monday launched a nationwide fundraising campaign to help displaced Syrians, including thousands of people evacuated from eastern Aleppo in a week-long operation this month. Many of them are staying in temporary shelters in freezing temperatures.
Moreover, King Salman ordered a relief campaign starting Tuesday and allocated SR100 million to the drive.
Reacting to this, the General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars called for urgent contributions to the popular campaign ordered by the king.
The council, in a statement, maintained that that the Syrian brothers have been divided by unjust policies, displaced and became refugees by oppressive powers, and are living in difficult conditions.
The council also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the best rewards to King Salman for his benevolent efforts to serve humanity.
Welcoming the move to raise funds for humanitarian assistance to the war-hit Syrians, Mohamed Al-Khunaizi, a senior member of the Shoura Council, told Arab News, “this is a highly appreciated step to reduce their sufferings.”
He added that the Kingdom is trying to help Syrians live better lives, and therefore, assigned monetary assistance toward providing them with the needful essentials.
“I think Saudis will come forward wholeheartedly and donate generously for the good cause to help the distressed Syrians,” he added.
Referring to Al-Zaatari Refugee Camp in northern Jordan, he said, “I have been there, the Saudi National Campaign (SNC) is extending excellent humanitarian services to the Syrian people living in the camp.”
Moreover, SNC’s medical arm, the Saudi Specialized Clinics (SSC) provides medical care to the people living in the Zaatari camp.
Talal Al-Otaibi, a media consultant, applauded the humanitarian campaign saying this was very much needed to support the Syrian brothers in dire need of assistance.
It will help reduce the suffering of the Syrian brethren and sisters, especially those evacuated from Aleppo and other areas, who have been displaced and are facing a difficult situation.
Significantly, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works (KSRelief) will coordinate with pertinent authorities on the provision of aid items such as foodstuff, drugs, and shelters, and will receive the injured for treatment, furnish camps, and help in the delivery of complete wintertime aid packages.
The Kingdom is one of the largest donors to United Nations relief campaigns for Syria.

