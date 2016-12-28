  • Search form

Residents: Mosul’s last bridge disabled by airstrike

By SINAN SALAHEDDIN | AP

The Old Bridge in Mosul. (Social Media)

BAGHDAD: Residents of Iraq’s Daesh-held city of Mosul say an airstrike has disabled the city’s last functioning bridge.
The residents, who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity fearing for their safety, say the airstrike happened at dawn Monday. Iraqi and US-led international coalition officials were not available to comment.
Activists from inside Mosul published pictures Tuesday night of the metal bridge, known as the Old Bridge, showing its twisted girders sinking into the water as boats were seen ferrying the residents from both banks.
The northern city of Mosul had five bridges spanning the Tigris River, which runs through the center of the city.

