  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israel calls off discussion on permits for settler homes: NGO

Middle-East

Israel calls off discussion on permits for settler homes: NGO

AFP |

General view of housing in the Israeli settlement of Revava, near the West Bank city of Nablus. (AP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli committee called off a discussion set for Wednesday on issuing permits for hundreds of new settler homes in defiance of a UN vote demanding a halt to such activity, an NGO and reports said. 
The Ir Amim NGO, which monitors settlement activity, said the measure had been pulled from the Jerusalem committee’s agenda. Israel’s army radio also reported that the discussion had been canceled.
The reason for the change was unclear, though it comes with global pressure mounting on Israel to halt settlement expansion and ahead of a major speech later Wednesday by US Secretary of State John Kerry on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The vote on the permits could be taken up again in the future.
“It is likely that the move came at the direction of the prime minister as attention now moves to anticipation of forthcoming remarks from US Secretary of State John Kerry outlining the current administration’s vision of steps to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Ir Amim said in a statement.
“The permits could return to the agenda at any time.”
Ir Amim has said the planning committee was to discuss permits for 618 housing units in the mainly Palestinian eastern sector of the city.
Jerusalem deputy mayor Meir Turjeman, who also heads the committee, told AFP on Tuesday there were no plans to call off discussions in response to the UN vote.
Friday’s UN Security Council resolution demanded a halt to Israeli settlement building in Palestinian territory. It passed 14-0, with the United States abstaining.
By declining to use its veto, the United States enabled the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.
US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on January 20, has signalled far more favorable policy toward Israel and called for the United States to veto the resolution.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Residents: Mosul’s last bridge disabled by airstrike

BAGHDAD Residents of Iraq s Daesh held city of Mosul say an airstrike has disabled the city s...

Israel plans more land grab; Abbas looks to Paris conference

RAMALLAH The Palestinian president said Tuesday that he hopes the upcoming Mideast conference in...

Three months needed to rout Daesh: Iraq PM

BAGHDAD Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Tuesday it would take three months to remove Daesh...

India vows to free priest abducted in Yemen

ADEN NEW DELHI India said Tuesday it will spare no effort to secure the release of a priest...

Trial of ‘Turkey coup abettors’ opens

SILIVRI The first criminal trial related to a summer coup in Turkey started on Tuesday as 29...

No confirmation of Daesh ‘burned soldiers’ claim

ISTANBUL Turkey on Tuesday said it had no confirmation of a video published by Daesh purportedly...

‘Civil march for Aleppo’ leaves Berlin

BERLIN About 400 peace activists were marching Tuesday from the outskirts of Berlin toward the...

Erdogan accuses US-led coalition of backing Daesh; Washington rejects charge as ‘ludicrous’

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he has evidence that US led coalition forces give...

Israeli Arab MP under house arrest in jail phones case

JERUSALEM An Arab Israeli lawmaker was placed under house arrest Tuesday over accusations he...

Israel pushing for more settler homes despite UN vote

JERUSALEM Israel could advance plans this week for thousands more settlement homes in annexed...

Daesh ‘summarily executed’ 13 Iraqi civilians: HRW

BAGHDAD Daesh group fighters summarily executed 13 civilians after villagers rose up against them...

Gunmen kidnap Iraqi female journalist

BAGHDAD Gunmen have kidnapped an Iraqi female journalist Afrah Shawqi after posing as members of...

Syrian army escalates campaign to capture Damascus water supply

AMMAN Jordan The Syrian army escalated aerial bombing of a rebel held valley northwest of...

Riyadh: No place in Iraq for sectarian militias

RIYADH There is no place for armed sectarian forces in Iraq Saudi Arabia reiterated on Monday The...

US led UN ‘gang-up’ on Israel: Envoy

WASHINGTON The White House orchestrated a gang up against Israel on last week s UN settlement...

Fresh advance in east Mosul to begin within days: US commander

EAST OF MOSUL Iraqi forces will resume their push against Daesh inside Mosul in the coming days a...

Around Arab News

Israel calls off discussion on permits for settler homes: NGO

JERUSALEM An Israeli committee called off a discussion set for Wednesday on issuing permits for...

Residents: Mosul’s last bridge disabled by airstrike

BAGHDAD Residents of Iraq s Daesh held city of Mosul say an airstrike has disabled the city s...

Residents: Mosul’s last bridge disabled by airstrike

BAGHDAD Residents of Iraq s Daesh held city of Mosul say an airstrike has disabled the city s...

Trump names Bush-era veteran and policy newcomer to posts

WEST PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed an experienced hand...

Indian police say 2 killed, 38 injured in train accident

LUCKNOW India At least two people were killed and 38 others injured when 14 coaches of a train...

Tadawul soars to 13-month high

DUBAI Banking shares boosted Saudi Arabia s stock index on Tuesday to its highest level in 13...

Oil prices rise amid optimism over production cuts

LONDON NEW YORK Oil edged further above 55 a barrel on Tuesday drawing support from expectations...

Pakistan rejects call to demonetize 5,000-rupee note

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s government has dismissed a recommendation from the upper house of parliament...

Dollar gains against the yen

LONDON The dollar inched higher against the yen and a handful of other major currencies in...

Sectarianism and terrorism

Our region has suffered for decades due to wars and conflicts The troubles began with Israel s...

In Syria, history teaches us that Russia’s overconfidence will backfire

Mikhail Khodorkovsky s fall from grace was a long one Once one of Russia s most preeminent and...

Fundraising drive for Syrians gets enormous Saudi support

RIYADH The instruction from King Salman to organize a fundraising campaign in the Kingdom to...

911 unified security operations center helps protect pilgrims

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Makkah...

SPA trains 44 journalists on first aid during emergencies

RIYADH Forty four journalists of the Saudi Press Agency and various media in the Kingdom have...

Al-Amr: Nebras is a pioneer in anti-drug efforts

RIYADH Civil Defense Director General Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al Amr said Tuesday that the youth...

Jordan’s domestic terror challenge

Despite the unusually heavy death toll especially among Jordanian security personnel from...