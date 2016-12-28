  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese Parliament approves unity government

Middle-East

Lebanese Parliament approves unity government

Associated Press |

The newly formed Lebanese Government Ministers posing for a photo at the presidential palace of Baabda east of Beirut.

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a national unity Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
The vote of confidence Wednesday came after lawmakers heard and debated the new government’s policy statement, outlining its priorities for the coming months.
The 128-member assembly approved the new Cabinet 87 to 4, with one abstention. Only 92 members attended the session.
A new 30-member national unity Cabinet headed by Hariri was announced on Dec. 18, nearly two months after a new president was elected, and the premier vowed that his top priority would be to protect the country from the effects of the civil war in neighboring Syria. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Kerry warns: Two-state solution ‘in jeopardy’

WASHINGTON Secretary of State John Kerry tore into Israel on Wednesday for settlement building...

Stop settlement constructions and we will talk, Abbas tells Israel

WASHINGTON Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday said he is ready to resume peace...

Five Daesh terrorists sentenced to death in Jordan

AMMAN A court in Amman on Wednesday sentenced to death five Jordanian members of a cell linked to...

Pushing back on Israel, Kerry defends Obama’s UN vote

WASHINGTON Stepping into a raging diplomatic argument Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday...

Iraqi forces in Mosul reinforced, new push against Daesh soon

MOSUL A top Iraqi general has told The Associated Press that Iraqi forces on the edges of Mosul...

Syrian opposition groups in ongoing talks with Turkey over cease-fire proposal with Russia — opposition official

AMMAN Syria s main rebel groups were discussing with Turkey a cease fire proposal being...

Images of homeless living in graves shock Iran

TEHRAN Images of homeless drug addicts living in empty graves just outside the Iranian capital...

Tunisia to decide on plan against returning jihadists

TUNIS Tunisian ministers will meet Thursday to decide on an action plan against jihadists...

Russia, Turkey ‘agree Syria cease-fire plan’

ISTANBUL Turkey and Russia have agreed a cease fire plan for all of Syria that should come into...

Israel calls off discussion on permits for settler homes: NGO

JERUSALEM An Israeli committee called off a discussion set for Wednesday on issuing permits for...

Residents: Mosul’s last bridge disabled by airstrike

BAGHDAD Residents of Iraq s Daesh held city of Mosul say an airstrike has disabled the city s...

Israel plans more land grab; Abbas looks to Paris conference

RAMALLAH The Palestinian president said Tuesday that he hopes the upcoming Mideast conference in...

Three months needed to rout Daesh: Iraq PM

BAGHDAD Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Tuesday it would take three months to remove Daesh...

India vows to free priest abducted in Yemen

ADEN NEW DELHI India said Tuesday it will spare no effort to secure the release of a priest...

Trial of ‘Turkey coup abettors’ opens

SILIVRI The first criminal trial related to a summer coup in Turkey started on Tuesday as 29...

No confirmation of Daesh ‘burned soldiers’ claim

ISTANBUL Turkey on Tuesday said it had no confirmation of a video published by Daesh purportedly...

Around Arab News

VAT is coming: A historic change and leap into the unknown

The coming year will see continued pressure on government spending across most sectors in the...

Female lawyers in Saudi courts: ‘We are equal to male counterparts’

JEDDAH After years of being prohibited from appearing in court female lawyers in 2013 achieved a...

Jeddah Spring Festival to showcase Saudi customs

JEDDAH The Jeddah Spring Festival starting in January will showcase Saudi Arabia s customs and...

National Guard training facility opens

RIYADH Minister of National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah inaugurated Wednesday a security...

Accident-free customers to get car insurance discounts

RIYADH The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority SAMA has ordered car insurance companies to offer...

Oman joins the Saudi-led anti-terrorism Islamic coalition

RIYADH Oman has joined the Saudi led coalition of Muslim countries to fight terrorism Saudi News...

Donations to Saudi fundraising campaign for Syrians now at SR182 million

RIYADH The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief which is coordinating with...

Kerry warns: Two-state solution ‘in jeopardy’

WASHINGTON Secretary of State John Kerry tore into Israel on Wednesday for settlement building...

Editorial: Welcome back, Oman!

Oman s decision to join the Saudi led coalition of 40 Muslim countries to counter terrorism could...

Blood and benefits: Duterte imposes his formula on the Philippines

MANILA Philippines Rodrigo Duterte has kept his word Forget the laws on human rights he declared...

‘Careless Whisper’ lives on

George Michael who gave music lovers Careless Whisper is no more but his smash hit lives on The...

India needs to improve air safety

Rising incidences of commercial aircraft having near misses and skidding should raise alarm bells...

UN vote a slap at Netanyahu rather than defense of peace

Much is being made of US President Barack Obama s decision not to veto a UN Security Council...

Eliminating Daesh

It seems the whole world continues to believe in the deceptive global mission to eliminate Daesh...

How to help the African dust bowl

Picture a small farm under a blazing hot sky An intense drought is afflicting the surrounding...

Women leaders in Islamic finance

JEDDAH A recent report by Simply Shariah Human Capital a UK based first recruitment company...