Shiffrin doubles up at Semmering

AFP |

From left, second placed Tessa Worley of France, winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the US and third placed Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany celebrate on the podium after the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom in Semmering, Austria, on Wednesday. (AFP)

SEMMERING, Austria: American slalom queen Mikaela Shiffrin won Wednesday’s World Cup giant slalom at Semmering to follow up her success in the same discipline at the Austrian resort the day before.
And as on Tuesday it was again France’s Tessa Worley who chased the 21-year-old home in poor visibility.
Shiffrin claimed her 25th World Cup triumph but only her third in giant slalom by clocking a time of 2min 09.40sec with Worley .15s adrift and Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg in third at .18.
Worley did enough to retain her position at the top of the World Cup giant slalom standings with Shiffrin cementing her leading position in the race for the Crystal Globe.
Before Semmering, Shiffrin’s only previous giant slalom success had come at another Austrian ski resort at Solden in October 2014.
The Olympic champion will be favorite to complete a superb week in Thursday’s slalom, also at Semmering.

