Tadawul slides on profit booking

DUBAI: Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet trade on Wednesday although some second-tier Saudi petrochemical stocks rose sharply after oil prices climbed overnight.

The Tadawul All-Shares Index (TASI) traded higher for much of the day but closed 0.2 percent lower as Saudi Electricity, which had risen after last week’s budget for 2017 promised to raise electricity tariffs, fell back 2.6 percent.

Petrochemical stocks were the top three gainers, with Petrochem up by its 10 percent daily limit, Chemanol gaining 8.5 percent and Sipchem adding 5.4 percent.

Officials said during budget presentations that they would protect the petrochemical industry from austerity measures by delaying any rises in prices for gas feedstock to at least 2019.

Al Othaim Markets added 3.7 percent after saying it expected to make a capital gain of SR112.1 million ($29.9 million) from the sale of a shopping mall in Hail.

Dubai’s index dropped 0.6 percent in moderate trading volume because of a 2.5 percent drop by Emaar Properties.

Gulf Navigation closed flat after rising as much as 1.9 percent on news it formed a partnership with SeaQuest, a Geneva-based firm providing ship and project management services. Gulf Navigation will use the tie-up to expand its business in these areas in the Middle East and Africa, it said.

Abu Dhabi’s index was almost flat, supported by a 0.8 percent gain by telecommunications firm Etisalat. Qatar was up 0.3 percent as Qatar Navigation added 2.0 percent.

The Egyptian stock index climbed 0.6 percent as trading volume shrank by about half from Tuesday’s high level.

Qalaa Holdings jumped 7.5 percent, rising in unusually heavy trade for a second straight day. Arabian Cotton Ginning dropped back 4.7 percent after surging earlier this week on the board’s plan to split the company into two.