  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Oman joins the Saudi-led anti-terrorism Islamic coalition

Saudi Arabia

Oman joins the Saudi-led anti-terrorism Islamic coalition

Arab News |

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA file photo)

RIYADH: Oman has joined the Saudi-led coalition of Muslim countries to fight terrorism, Saudi News Agency (SPA) said in a statement Wednesday quoting a Saudi official.
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier and defense minister, has received a letter from his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Saud Al-Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defense Affairs, announcing Oman’s decision to join the Islamic military alliance to combat terrorism, according to the statement.
Oman is now the 41st country to join the coalition, which was unveiled by Riyadh in December 2015.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation to Oman’s leadership for its support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in combating terrorism.
The letter was conveyed to the defense minister by Ahmad Hilal Al-Busaidi, Omani ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
Previously, Mohammed bin Salman said that the alliance would operate on UN and OIC provisions on terrorism, which affirms the “right of states to self-defense.”
“We have a number of countries suffering from terrorism, including Syria, Iraq, Sinai, Yemen, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, and this requires very strong efforts to fight it. Undoubtedly through this alliance, there will be coordination to fight it ...” the deputy crown prince said as he announced the formation of the coalition last year.
He said that the alliance would not focus only on certain groups such as Daesh, known also as the Islamic State, but confront terrorist operators across the world. He said that operations in Syria would “obviously” not be carried out without working with legitimate groups and the international community.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

National Guard training facility opens

RIYADH Minister of National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah inaugurated Wednesday a security...

Accident-free customers to get car insurance discounts

RIYADH The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority SAMA has ordered car insurance companies to offer...

Donations to Saudi fundraising campaign for Syrians now at SR182 million

RIYADH The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief which is coordinating with...

911 unified security operations center helps protect pilgrims

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Makkah...

SPA trains 44 journalists on first aid during emergencies

RIYADH Forty four journalists of the Saudi Press Agency and various media in the Kingdom have...

Al-Amr: Nebras is a pioneer in anti-drug efforts

RIYADH Civil Defense Director General Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al Amr said Tuesday that the youth...

Fundraising drive for Syrians gets enormous Saudi support

RIYADH The instruction from King Salman to organize a fundraising campaign in the Kingdom to...

Saudi Arabia launches fundraising drive for war-hit Syrians

RIYADH Saudi Arabia launched on Monday a kingdom wide fundraising campaign for people displaced...

Riyadh: No place in Iraq for sectarian militias

RIYADH There is no place for armed sectarian forces in Iraq Saudi Arabia reiterated on Monday The...

73 Saudis held abroad on terror charges

JEDDAH The Ministry of Interior said that 73 Saudis are currently detained outside the Kingdom on...

Islamic unity a must to fight terrorism, says Turkish deputy premier

JEDDAH Numan Kurtulmus deputy prime minister of Turkey said in an interview with Arab News that...

General Authority for Entertainment chief seeks citizen participation

RIYADH Spelling out the objective of the General Authority for Entertainment its chairman Ahmed...

Schroder visit to boost German engagement in ME diplomacy

RIYADH As part of a plan to boost German engagement in the Middle East top German politician...

Crown prince praises SABIC efforts to help drug addicts

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has expressed...

‘Roads of Arabia’ receives Chinese plaudits

RIYADH Chinese media and popular circles have highlighted the Roads of Arabia exhibition which...

273,000 visit Jeddah book fair in nine days

JEDDAH The second Jeddah International Book Fair has attracted 273 000 visitors in nine days...

Around Arab News

VAT is coming: A historic change and leap into the unknown

The coming year will see continued pressure on government spending across most sectors in the...

National Guard training facility opens

RIYADH Minister of National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah inaugurated Wednesday a security...

Accident-free customers to get car insurance discounts

RIYADH The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority SAMA has ordered car insurance companies to offer...

Oman joins the Saudi-led anti-terrorism Islamic coalition

RIYADH Oman has joined the Saudi led coalition of Muslim countries to fight terrorism Saudi News...

Donations to Saudi fundraising campaign for Syrians now at SR182 million

RIYADH The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief which is coordinating with...

Kerry warns: Two-state solution ‘in jeopardy’

WASHINGTON Secretary of State John Kerry tore into Israel on Wednesday for settlement building...

Editorial: Welcome back, Oman!

Oman s decision to join the Saudi led coalition of 40 Muslim countries to counter terrorism could...

Blood and benefits: Duterte imposes his formula on the Philippines

MANILA Philippines Rodrigo Duterte has kept his word Forget the laws on human rights he declared...

‘Careless Whisper’ lives on

George Michael who gave music lovers Careless Whisper is no more but his smash hit lives on The...

India needs to improve air safety

Rising incidences of commercial aircraft having near misses and skidding should raise alarm bells...

UN vote a slap at Netanyahu rather than defense of peace

Much is being made of US President Barack Obama s decision not to veto a UN Security Council...

Eliminating Daesh

It seems the whole world continues to believe in the deceptive global mission to eliminate Daesh...

How to help the African dust bowl

Picture a small farm under a blazing hot sky An intense drought is afflicting the surrounding...

Women leaders in Islamic finance

JEDDAH A recent report by Simply Shariah Human Capital a UK based first recruitment company...

The plant-based solution to hunger

The way we eat in the industrialized world is unhealthy unjust and unsustainable Far too much of...

Tadawul slides on profit booking

DUBAI Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet trade on Wednesday although some second tier...