  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates agreement with Rolls-Royce on A380 engines

Corporate News

Emirates agreement with Rolls-Royce on A380 engines

AFP |

Airbus A380 airplane performing at the International Paris Airshow in Le Bourget. (AFP)

DUBAI: Dubai’s Emirates said Thursday it has reached an agreement with Rolls-Royce over a “technical issue” relating to the engines of Airbus’s A380 superjumbo, and confirmed receiving one plane this week.
The carrier also said it “will continue to receive deliveries of both A380s and (Boeing) 777s in 2017.”
“Emirates can confirm that we have come to an agreement with Rolls-Royce on the technical issue relating to engines for our A380s. We have received delivery of our first Rolls-Royce powered A380s this week,” a spokesperson told AFP.
It will take delivery of two more units “before the end of this year.”
Airbus said Wednesday it delivered the first A380 to Emirates equipped with a Rolls-Royce engine, a day after it said it was postponing for a year the planned delivery of 12 units.
The delay was linked to the Emirates’s wish to purchase the finest Rolls-Royce engines, an informed source said.
“We continue to work closely with Airbus and Emirates Airline to satisfy their requests,” a Rolls-Royce spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.
In November, Emirates complained of “technical difficulties” with the Trent 900 engines produced by the British firm for the A380.
In April 2015, Airbus selected Rolls-Royce for the lucrative deal to provide the engines for 50 of its A380s that was worth a record at the time of $9.2 billion.
Emirates, the biggest client for superjumbos, took delivery of its A380 in November and has ordered 142 in total.
A380s with the Rolls-Royce motor are already being operated by other airlines such as Qantas and Singapore Airlines. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

Ithmaar Bank wins WIBC award

Ithmaar Bank a Bahrain based Islamic retail bank was singled out among the world s Islamic banks...

Turkish Airlines selects Panasonic for inflight entertainment, connectivity

Turkish Airlines has selected Panasonic Avionics Corporation s Panasonic advanced eX1 inflight...

Cathay Pacific signs car rental partnership with Hertz Global

Cathay Pacific recently announced a new partnership with Hertz Global which sees the globally...

Dubai Trade honors strategic and logistics partners

Dubai Trade the single window for cross border trade and smart trading solutions and a DP World...

City Centre Fujairah welcomes new shopping and dining offerings

City Centre Fujairah the leading shopping mall retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East...

Dar Al-Hekma University celebrates exceptional children’s day

The Special Education Department at Dar Al Hekma University organized an event to celebrate the...

GMI to display global brands at Gulf Industry Fair

Gulf Markets International GMI who is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year has chosen Gulf...

Langham Hospitality Group to open luxury hotel in Jeddah

Langham Hospitality Group announced an agreement with Advanced Hotels Company to manage a luxury...

Mobily offers 10 times more data for free

Mobily has allowed its prepaid customers to benefit from its offer of 10 times more data for free...

Basic Electronic Company highlights latest CASIO projectors

Basic Electronics Company Al Asasyah organized a seminar on latest CASIO projectors The event was...

‘Shop Bahrain’ fest returns with brilliant edition

The third edition of the Bahrain Shopping Festival Shop Bahrain is set to be the biggest...

Al Habtoor Group and Dubai SME sign MoU

The Al Habtoor Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Mohammed Bin Rashid...

Aldar’s Shams Meera makes impact on Al Reem Island

The first mid market development from Aldar Properties PJSC Aldar Abu Dhabi s leading listed...

AJVA sets Guinness record for largest breast cancer logo on asphalt

In line with its ongoing social contribution Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies AJVA brought to the...

Keysight selects Motabaqah as new ATR, distributor for GCC

Keysight Technologies Inc NYSE KEYS announced that the Motabaqah Trading Co is the new authorized...

Taj Dubai appoints new general manager

Taj Dubai has recently appointed Ranjit Phillipose as general manager Ranjit joins the team with...

Around Arab News

Emirates agreement with Rolls-Royce on A380 engines

DUBAI Dubai s Emirates said Thursday it has reached an agreement with Rolls Royce over a...

Iraqi troops resume Mosul fight after 2-week lull

MOSUL Iraqi troops have pushed deeper into Mosul after a two week lull in the operation to retake...

Women leaders in Islamic finance

JEDDAH A recent report by Simply Shariah Human Capital a UK based first recruitment company...

Tadawul slides on profit booking

DUBAI Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet trade on Wednesday although some second tier...

VAT is coming: A historic change and leap into the unknown

The coming year will see continued pressure on government spending across most sectors in the...

Infantino says not ‘dictator’ on World Cup expansion

DUBAI FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday he will not be a dictator in discussions...

Sudan MPs vote to bring back PM post

KHARTOUM Sudanese lawmakers voted Wednesday to bring back the post of prime minister a position...

Moscow, Ankara ‘agree cease-fire for whole Syria’

ISTANBUL Turkish state media Wednesday said Turkey and Russia had agreed a nationwide truce plan...

Russia, Turkey, Iran eye dicing Syria into zones of influence

MOSCOW ANKARA Syria would be divided into informal zones of regional power influence and Bashar...

Grave concern: Iran homeless find a ‘resting place’

TEHRAN Images of homeless drug addicts living in empty graves just outside the Iranian capital...

Optimism at last for US woman in Egypt jail

McLEAN Virginia Family and friends of an American jailed in Egypt for nearly three years are...

Mosul airstrike disables last bridge, causes inconveniences to residents

BAGHDAD Residents of Iraq s Daesh held city of Mosul said on Wednesday that an airstrike disabled...

Bahrain court frees activist pending trial

DUBAI A prominent activist in Bahrain held for over seven months on charges stemming from a...

Sanctions will hit Russia hard after cyberattack, says US leader

RIGA VIENNA A US senator said on Wednesday that Russia and President Vladimir Putin could expect...

Number of migrants who left Germany voluntarily rises sharply in 2016

BERLIN Around 55 000 migrants who were not eligible for or were refused asylum left Germany...

Mali says militant group kidnapped French woman

BAMAKO A Malian state prosecutor said on Wednesday that the militant group Al Mourabitoun is...