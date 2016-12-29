  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China

Sports

Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China

Carlos Tevez . (AFP)

BEIJING: Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua, becoming the latest in a procession of star players to join the Chinese Super League. 
Shanghai Shenhua said Thursday that it paid an $11 million transfer fee to Argentine club Boca Juniors.
A source familiar with the negotiations said Tevez, 32, would be paid $40 million over two years.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to divulge details of the transaction.
Chinese clubs have spent heavily over the past year to attract mainly South American stars. Last week, Shenhua’s city rival Shanghai SIPG signed Oscar from Chelsea.
China’s government wants to turn the country into a soccer power, and a cornerstone of the plan is improving its top domestic league.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Infantino says not ‘dictator’ on World Cup expansion

DUBAI FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday he will not be a dictator in discussions...

Former world No 1 Ana Ivanovic retires

PARIS Former world No 1 Ana Ivanovic on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis admitting...

Warner gives Aussies outside chance of victory against Pakistan

MELBOURNE A run a ball hundred from David Warner gave Australia an outside chance of forcing a...

Ronaldo, Santos honored at Globe Soccer Awards

DUBAI Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal s Euro 2016 winning coach Fernando Santos...

Bradley Wiggins announces retirement

LONDON Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement from professional cycling on Wednesday bringing...

Minnesota emerges from turmoil to upset WSU in Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO Shannon Brooks caught a tipped pass from Mitch Leidner for a 13 yard go ahead touchdown...

Blue Jackets push winning streak to 13 with win over Boston

COLUMBUS Ohio Nick Foligno scored a power play goal midway through the third period Sergei...

Another Westbrook triple-double lifts Thunder over Heat

LOS ANGELES The seemingly unstoppable Russell Westbrook produced his 15th triple double of the...

Shiffrin doubles up at Semmering

SEMMERING Austria American slalom queen Mikaela Shiffrin won Wednesday s World Cup giant slalom...

Liverpool comes roaring back to demolish Stoke

LIVERPOOL A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and...

Perpetual LOYAL wins Sydney-Hobart honors in record time

SYDNEY Australian supermaxi Perpetual LOYAL smashed the race record by almost five hours when it...

Young at heart Toure happy to come in from the cold

LONDON Yaya Toure admits he feels reborn after returning from exile to play a key role in...

Conte hopes record run sparks title glory

LONDON Antonio Conte has challenged his Chelsea stars to use their club record run of 12...

De Silva defies South African pace attack

PORT ELIZABETH South Africa Dhananjaya de Silva kept Sri Lanka s hopes alive with a defiant...

Azhar’s ton for Pakistan amid rain in Australia Test

MELBOURNE Opening batsman Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan consolidated their first innings on a...

Lions’ playoff hopes on hold after 42-21 loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON Texas Matthew Stafford lost to his hometown team again and the playoff plans are on...

Around Arab News

Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China

BEIJING Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua becoming the...

Emirates agreement with Rolls-Royce on A380 engines

DUBAI Dubai s Emirates said Thursday it has reached an agreement with Rolls Royce over a...

Iraqi troops resume Mosul fight after 2-week lull

MOSUL Iraqi troops have pushed deeper into Mosul after a two week lull in the operation to retake...

Women leaders in Islamic finance

JEDDAH A recent report by Simply Shariah Human Capital a UK based first recruitment company...

Tadawul slides on profit booking

DUBAI Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet trade on Wednesday although some second tier...

VAT is coming: A historic change and leap into the unknown

The coming year will see continued pressure on government spending across most sectors in the...

Infantino says not ‘dictator’ on World Cup expansion

DUBAI FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday he will not be a dictator in discussions...

Sudan MPs vote to bring back PM post

KHARTOUM Sudanese lawmakers voted Wednesday to bring back the post of prime minister a position...

Moscow, Ankara ‘agree cease-fire for whole Syria’

ISTANBUL Turkish state media Wednesday said Turkey and Russia had agreed a nationwide truce plan...

Russia, Turkey, Iran eye dicing Syria into zones of influence

MOSCOW ANKARA Syria would be divided into informal zones of regional power influence and Bashar...

Grave concern: Iran homeless find a ‘resting place’

TEHRAN Images of homeless drug addicts living in empty graves just outside the Iranian capital...

Optimism at last for US woman in Egypt jail

McLEAN Virginia Family and friends of an American jailed in Egypt for nearly three years are...

Mosul airstrike disables last bridge, causes inconveniences to residents

BAGHDAD Residents of Iraq s Daesh held city of Mosul said on Wednesday that an airstrike disabled...

Bahrain court frees activist pending trial

DUBAI A prominent activist in Bahrain held for over seven months on charges stemming from a...

Sanctions will hit Russia hard after cyberattack, says US leader

RIGA VIENNA A US senator said on Wednesday that Russia and President Vladimir Putin could expect...

Number of migrants who left Germany voluntarily rises sharply in 2016

BERLIN Around 55 000 migrants who were not eligible for or were refused asylum left Germany...