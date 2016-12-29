  • Search form

  Russia says does not rule out "terrorist act" in Black Sea jet crash

World

Russia says does not rule out “terrorist act” in Black Sea jet crash

A fragments of the engine and the landing gear of the crashed Tu-154 military plane after lifting it during searches in the underwater area outside Sochi, in the Black Sea. “AFP PHOTO/RUSSIAN EMERGENCY MINISTRY”

MOSCOW: Russian authorities said on Thursday they had not ruled out that a “terrorist act” could have caused the crash of a military plane into the Black Sea on Sunday, but said it was only one of the theories under consideration.
“The was no explosion on board,” said Sergei Bainetov, the Russian Air Force’s head of flight safety who heads a government commission investigating the crash, which killed 92 people. 
“But this isn’t the only type of terrorist act ... It could have been any type of mechanical impact, so we don’t rule out a terrorist act,” Bainetov said.

