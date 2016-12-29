  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 34 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Tevez signs $40 million deal with China’s Shanghai Shenhua

Sports

Tevez signs $40 million deal with China’s Shanghai Shenhua

AFP, AP |

Carlos Tevez controlling the ball during Boca Juniors’ First Division football match against Sarmiento at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, in this Oct. 16 file photo. (AFP)

SHANGHAI: Argentina’s former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Shanghai Shenhua in the latest big-money Chinese deal, the club said Thursday, reportedly making him the world’s best-salaried footballer.
The acquisition of the 32-year-old from Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors will “greatly enhance” the team’s front line, Shenhua said on a verified social media account.
“The club looks forward to Tevez helping Greenland Shenhua attack cities and strike stockades in Asian and domestic matches and contribute to more exciting games for fans,” it said, calling him “the most outstanding striker in Argentina’s history.”
It did not put a value on the transaction, but Argentine media previously reported Tevez would make $84 million over two years under the contract — 20 times his previous earnings.
In a statement Boca thanked Tevez, who was on his second spell with the club, scoring 25 goals in 56 matches, including a double in a 4-2 Clasico victory over their bitter rivals River Plate earlier this month
Boca wished him good luck, saying he had left fans with “unforgettable memories” and telling him they would be “dreaming of your return.”
“We’ll work on bringing you back,” it added. “No effort is too great to have you wearing our shirt again.”
After passing a medical Tevez will join the rest of the squad on the Japanese island of Okinawa, where they are holding pre-season training until late January, according to Shenhua.
The side are coached by former Uruguay international Gus Poyet, who was installed last month after the club parted ways with his Spanish predecessor Gregorio Manzano despite finishing fourth in the Chinese Super League.
If reports are correct, Tevez’s $40 million annual salary would make him the world’s best-paid footballer in terms of earnings from his club, catapulting him past the previous top three: Cristiano Ronaldo, said to take home $23 million a year after tax from Real Madrid, his teammate Gareth Bale, and FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.
All top footballers pad their salaries with lucrative sponsorships, which can send their incomes even further into the stratosphere.
Tevez is the latest international name, many of them South American, lured to Chinese football for eye-watering sums of money.
Crosstown rivals Shanghai SIPG, coached by former Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas, last week agreed a reported £60 million deal ($73 million, 70.5 million euros) for Chelsea’s 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Oscar.
Before the Oscar deal Chinese Super League clubs had already splashed out more than $400 million on players this year, after President Xi Jinping laid out a vision of turning the country into a football power.
Chinese teams broke the Asian record three times in just 10 days in the January-February transfer window, and moved it still higher when Brazil’s Hulk joined SIPG for 55.8 million euros in July.
Significantly, Chinese clubs are now competing with European rivals for world-class players, who are opting for astronomical pay packets over the chance of a career in football’s top leagues.
Fans welcomed the latest deal. “Shanghai’s football has had its spring,” said one poster on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. “Aren’t you looking forward to next season’s Shanghai derby?“
Tevez, who has also played for Italian side Juventus during his career, has more than 70 caps for Argentina. He married the mother of his three children, Vanesa Mansilla, last week in Uruguay only to discover that his home had been burgled when he returned after the ceremony.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

UN vote against Israeli settlements boosts FIFA pressure: HRW

JERUSALEM A UN resolution condemning settlements has raised pressure on FIFA to take action...

Smith century gives Australia narrow lead

MELBOURNE Skipper Steve Smith scored his 17th Test century to give Australia a 22 run lead over...

Alli double sees Spurs past Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON Dele Alli scored twice as Tottenham came back from behind to win emphatically 4 1 at...

Durant, Warriors deliver down stretch to hold off Raptors

LOS ANGELES The Golden State Warriors stung on Christmas Day in their NBA Finals rematch with the...

Miller has 36 saves to lift Canucks over Kings 2-1

VANCOUVER British Columbia Ryan Miller made 36 saves to lift the Vancouver Canucks over the Los...

Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China

BEIJING Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua becoming the...

Infantino says not ‘dictator’ on World Cup expansion

DUBAI FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday he will not be a dictator in discussions...

Former world No 1 Ana Ivanovic retires

PARIS Former world No 1 Ana Ivanovic on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis admitting...

Warner gives Aussies outside chance of victory against Pakistan

MELBOURNE A run a ball hundred from David Warner gave Australia an outside chance of forcing a...

Ronaldo, Santos honored at Globe Soccer Awards

DUBAI Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal s Euro 2016 winning coach Fernando Santos...

Bradley Wiggins announces retirement

LONDON Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement from professional cycling on Wednesday bringing...

Minnesota emerges from turmoil to upset WSU in Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO Shannon Brooks caught a tipped pass from Mitch Leidner for a 13 yard go ahead touchdown...

Blue Jackets push winning streak to 13 with win over Boston

COLUMBUS Ohio Nick Foligno scored a power play goal midway through the third period Sergei...

Another Westbrook triple-double lifts Thunder over Heat

LOS ANGELES The seemingly unstoppable Russell Westbrook produced his 15th triple double of the...

Shiffrin doubles up at Semmering

SEMMERING Austria American slalom queen Mikaela Shiffrin won Wednesday s World Cup giant slalom...

Liverpool comes roaring back to demolish Stoke

LIVERPOOL A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and...

Around Arab News

UN envoy welcomes Syria ceasefire deal; Daesh, Nusra excluded

GENEVA The UN s Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura praised a nationwide ceasefire deal announced...

UN vote against Israeli settlements boosts FIFA pressure: HRW

JERUSALEM A UN resolution condemning settlements has raised pressure on FIFA to take action...

EU stands by 2-state solution for Palestinian-Israel peace

BRUSSELS The European Union has joined the outgoing US administration in defending the two state...

Smith century gives Australia narrow lead

MELBOURNE Skipper Steve Smith scored his 17th Test century to give Australia a 22 run lead over...

Germany frees only suspect in Christmas market attack

BERLIN German police Thursday freed a Tunisian man initially believed to be an accomplice in the...

Alli double sees Spurs past Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON Dele Alli scored twice as Tottenham came back from behind to win emphatically 4 1 at...

Durant, Warriors deliver down stretch to hold off Raptors

LOS ANGELES The Golden State Warriors stung on Christmas Day in their NBA Finals rematch with the...

Miller has 36 saves to lift Canucks over Kings 2-1

VANCOUVER British Columbia Ryan Miller made 36 saves to lift the Vancouver Canucks over the Los...

Russian jets bomb Daesh-held Syrian town surrounded by Turkish forces

ISTANBUL Russian warplanes have for the first time bombed jihadist targets around the town of Al...

Tevez signs $40 million deal with China’s Shanghai Shenhua

SHANGHAI Argentina s former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has signed...

Syria army, opposition confirm nationwide truce from midnight

DAMASCUS Syria s army said Thursday it would halt all military operations from midnight under a...

Russia says does not rule out “terrorist act” in Black Sea jet crash

MOSCOW Russian authorities said on Thursday they had not ruled out that a terrorist act could...

Russian military outraged by French satirical magazine

MOSCOW The Russian military is condemning cartoons about the Russian military plane crash...

Relations between Obama, Netanyahu camps hit rock bottom

HONOLULU It took eight years of backbiting and pretending they got along for relations between...

Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China

BEIJING Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua becoming the...

Emirates agreement with Rolls-Royce on A380 engines

DUBAI Dubai s Emirates said Thursday it has reached an agreement with Rolls Royce over a...