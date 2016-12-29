  • Search form

Sports

Miller has 36 saves to lift Canucks over Kings 2-1

AP |

Vancouver Canucks forward Jack Skille (9) and goaltender Ryan Miller (30) defend against Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Pearson (70) during the third period at Rogers Arena on Wednesday night. (USA TODAY Sports)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Ryan Miller made 36 saves to lift the Vancouver Canucks over the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Miller was nearly unbeatable even as the Kings outshot the Canucks 37-20, including 31-8 over the final 40 minutes.
Returning from the NHL’s Christmas break, the Canucks earned only their second win in the past five games. The Kings got their fourth loss in five games.
Loui Eriksson and Henrik Sedin scored for the Canucks, who converted one of three power-play opportunities while denying the Kings on two.
Tanner Pearson scored late in the third period for Los Angeles, and Peter Budaj stopped 18 shots.
Blues 6, Flyers 3: In St. Louis, Robby Fabbri got a hat trick, David Perron and Scottie Upshall scored during St. Louis’ four-goal third period and the Blues rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Wednesday night.
Kevin Shattenkirk also scored and Carter Hutton made 17 saves as the Blues improved to 12-1-4 at home.
Wayne Simmonds, Nick Cousins and Brayden Schenn scored for the Flyers, who dropped their fourth game in their last five. Steve Mason made 19 saves.
Perron deflected Colton Parayko’s shot to tie it 5:53 into the third, less than two minutes after Schenn had given the Flyers a 3-2 lead. Perron ran his goal-scoring streak to three games.
Upshall put the Blues ahead 80 seconds later with a deflection of Joel Edmundson’s shot. It was his first goal in 18 games.
Penguins 3, Hurricanes 2: In Pittsburgh, Carl Hagelin scored with 4:15 remaining and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Carolina.
Hagelin got his fifth of the season and second in two games off a feed from Patric Hornqvist. That followed a tying goal from Chris Kunitz early in the period.
Sidney Crosby scored his league-leading 26th goal in his 31st game and moved into a tie with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the league scoring lead at 42 points. Crosby, who missed six games with a concussion at the start of the season, trailed McDavid by nine points when he made his first start Oct. 25 against Florida.
The Penguins have won three straight and four of five. They have points in 10 consecutive home games and are 11-1-2 in December.
Matt Murray started for Pittsburgh and stopped 25 of 27 shots before Marc-Andre Fleury replaced him for the start of the third period. Fleury made 19 saves for his 11th win.
Lee Stempniak scored his seventh goal and Elias Lindholm his third for the Hurricanes, who ended a three-game winning streak. Cam Ward stopped 23 shots for Carolina.
MAple Leafs 3, Panthers 2: In Sunrise, Florida, Mitchell Marner scored in the third round of the shootout to lift Toronto over Florida.
Rookie Auston Matthews got his team-leading 17th goal and an assist and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen made 45 saves and blanked Florida in the shootout.
Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Roberto Luongo stopped 38 shots.
The Maple Leafs won their fourth straight on the road and improved to 3-0 against the Panthers this season.
Lightning 4, Canadiens 3, OT: In Tampa, Florida, Tyler Johnson scored his second goal of the game 1:36 into overtime and Tampa Bay came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Montreal.
Johnson’s winner from the right circle appeared to go off a Montreal stick and past goalie Carey Price.
Tampa Bay also got goals from Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat, who combined to tie it at 3 in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots.
Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov and Chris Terry scored for the Canadiens, who have lost three in a row. Price had 26 saves.

