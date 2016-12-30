  • Search form

Corporate News

Dawsat program introduces easy weight management

Dawsat company held a program of over 100 women in Madinah as part of its ongoing strategy to introduce a new approach to healthy and easy weight management across the Middle East.
The event was held at Movenpick Hotel and was the first of its kind in the Kingdom.
During the program, experts discussed a new approach to monitor weight loss results, helping clients to improve their relationship with food.
The method is based on weekly group meetings and a daily points-quota system, and is tailored to the user’s age and gender in accordance with latest scientific research.
The company launched its “Wellness Entrepreneurs” program by inviting women around the Kingdom willing to serve their communities while achieving financial success with the support and training of Dawsat’s team.
The program provides female entrepreneurs tools to help their communities live healthier lives by running in-person group support meetings while launching exciting new wellness businesses.
The program provides clients of all ages valuable and accurate information about the amount of calories they consumed by self-monitoring their caloric intake through regular consultations and group communication.
“One of the things people found most helpful during the program was that they can see how small amount of activity can add up to something substantial,” said Mas Watad, president of Dawsat.
“The program allows you to lose weight while continuing to eat the traditional foods you love without a list of prohibited items. The accumulative effect of the weekly incremental results and group support keep you motivated. This new program takes the guess work out of the equation,” she said.
Amal Yasin, an expert, said: “The Dawsat Program is easy, realistic and very convenient. I can say it’s unique and should be adopted across the Kingdom. 

