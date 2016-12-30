  • Search form

Corporate News

La Cucina honored for promoting authentic Italian cuisine

Mashhood Amin |

Italian Ambassador Luca Ferrari, second right, poses with Al Faisaliah Hotel’s general manager Alexander Blair, right, and the La Cucina’s culinary team. 

La Cucina, Riyadh’s leading Italian restaurant, was awarded the prestigious “Ospitalità Italiana” Seal in recognition of its high standards and authentic Italian cuisine.
It is the first and only restaurant in the Kingdom to have received this award.
Commenting on the announcement, Alexander Blair, general manager of Al Faisaliah Hotel, said: “It is a real honor to be recognized in this way by the Italian Embassy. We strive to be the best Italian restaurant in the Kingdom. Though, La Cucina has collected many awards and accolades in the past, receiving the “Ospitalità Italiana” Seal from the homeland of Italian gastronomy is extremely special.
“We aim, through our menu, specialist ingredients and cooking style to present a premier Italian offering in the capital. We are very lucky to have a highly-skilled international culinary team and it is through their passion and dedication that we are able to deliver such high standards and offer a truly European dining experience. Our Italian restaurant brings a touch of Italian flair to the service, ensuring an authentic and memorable dining experience.”
The “Ospitalità Italiana” Seal was created to protect Italian heritage, and to show appreciation to international restaurants that strive to keep these traditions alive. The seal is awarded under a very strict evaluation process and is an international symbol of quality and authenticity. 
Expressing on the announcement, Italian Ambassador Luca Ferrari said: “I am extremely pleased to award Ristorante La Cucina with the “Ospitalità Italiana.” It was awarded following a strict and thorough evaluation process, carried out in Rome by the Union of Italian Chambers Abroad and ISNART (Istituto Nazionale Richerche Turistiche).
“Criteria (for the selection of winners) takes into consideration the identity and Italian distinctiveness, reception, kitchen, menu and gourmet offer, use of extra virgin olive oil and of products with a certified origin as well as the experience and competence of the chef and staff.
“La Cucina is the first Italian restaurant in Saudi Arabia to get such a prize, and I am confident that other (restaurants) will follow (its example), so as to continuously improve the Italian culinary offer throughout the Kingdom.”

