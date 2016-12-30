‘Entaliq with Airbus’ shortlists top-20 innovators

Airbus Middle East announced recently the 20 shortlisted teams that will proceed to the final stages of the “Entaliq with Airbus” program in the Kingdom.

Comprising Saudi nationals in the Kingdom, GCC and the US, the 20 teams were shortlisted from more than 70 teams who submitted their ideas over the past three months, covering innovations in business models, design engineering, flight operations, manufacturing and passenger experience.

“We were extremely impressed by the quality of the innovative ideas, commitment and talent that were demonstrated in the business models submitted by the Saudi youth. It was challenging for the judges to shortlist the top-20 teams,” said Fouad Attar, managing director, Airbus Middle East.

Over the past few months, Airbus held exclusive workshops for applicants in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to assist in the development of concepts and ideas in the run-up to the third and final phase of this program.

The shortlisted teams will take part in a two-week mentorship program where they will receive hands-on training in aviation, innovation and business planning from industry experts and veterans.

“Entaliq with Airbus has also provided a platform for the youth in Saudi and the Middle East to discover their capabilities in STEM and aviation industries. The success of the project demonstrates the profound contribution that all of the strategic and community partners have put forth to help encourage the younger generation to develop skills that will continue to grow and advance the aviation industry,” added Attar.

Mentors include representatives and officials from Airbus Middle East and strategic partners like TAQNIA Aeronautics and Saudia Airlines, among others.

Community partners including ALTRAN, Aviation Australia Riyadh College of Excellence, Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission (SACM) and Qotuf, Saudi’s leading think-tank incubation firm, will provide support through one-to-one mentorship and knowledge sharing to enhance the learning experience of the applicants.

The teams are one step closer to the opportunity of becoming one of six finalist teams which will present their ideas in front of juries and see their business plans come to life.

The final phase of “Entaliq with Airbus” will see juries consisting of officials from Airbus, TAQNIA Aeronautics, Saudia and other aviation industry experts, who will select the best three teams.