Banque Saudi Fransi awarded for best Islamic retail banking

Banque Saudi Fransi won the Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) at an event organized by Cambridge IF Analytica, a reowned UK-based financial service.

The event was held as part of the 8th edition of the World Islamic Retail Banking Conference (WIRBC) in Dubai, commemorating the success and contribution of banks and financial institutions.

Banque Saudi Fransi was the only bank in the Kingdom to receive the IRBA 2016 award.

The recognition reflects upon the strong commitment of the bank to Islamic retail banking and finance.

The Islamic banking team at Banque Saudi Fransi comprises some of the most distinguished bankers that always strive for great business practices and for excellence.