Offbeat

Carrie Fisher's mom Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

AFP |

Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: Film legend Debbie Reynolds, best known for classic musical “Singin’ in the Rain” died Wednesday after suffering a stroke, a day after the death of her movie star daughter Carrie Fisher, US media reported.
The 84-year-old had been rushed to hospital in “fair to serious condition,” paramedics told AFP, after collapsing at the Beverly Hills home of her son Todd Fisher.
“She wanted to be with Carrie,” he was quoted as telling industry weekly Variety magazine.
Celebrity news portal TMZ said Reynolds had died “as a result of a stroke,” also citing her son.
Fisher, who catapulted to worldwide stardom as rebel warrior Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died in Los Angeles on Tuesday, four days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight. TMZ, citing unnamed family sources, said Reynolds had been at her son’s house to discuss funeral arrangements when she became ill.
“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” she posted on Facebook following her daughter’s death.
“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”
Reynolds, who received the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award last year, first captivated audiences in 1952’s “Singin’ in the Rain.”
She was later nominated for an Oscar and helped found a group that works to combat mental health issues.
Her 2013 autobiography “Unsinkable: A Memoir” detailed the highs and lows of her rocky personal life and a screen career forged in the glamor of Hollywood’s “Golden Age” which was still going well into the 1990s.

