Priyanka Chopra does mannequin challenge

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in India at the moment, has become the latest celebrity to be bitten by the mannequin challenge bug.

Priyanka shared a one-minute video with her team on her account and posted it on Twitter.

In the video, she and her team stand frozen doing their own thing.

“Freezing this moment forever. This is just a part of my India team…can’t believe I got them to stop working for one minute! See you in the new year! Respect work, team love,” the actor said in a tweet.

Priyanka returned to India after a long stay abroad.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on American TV show “Quantico” and will be seen next in Hollywood film “Baywatch.”