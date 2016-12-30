DSF 2017 offers exciting entertainment for whole family

DUBAI: The entertainment at Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 promises to be better than ever. The festival is bringing world-class performances to shopping malls across Dubai, meaning shoppers will be able to share special moments with the whole family.

The superb line-up of scheduled events will range from “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired performances to the breath-taking thrills of a Mongolian Circus. The incredible in-store entertainment throughout Dubai’s malls offers yet another reason to spend the day shopping.

Wonderland … Alice’s next adventure (Jan. 5-11): This enchanting production is based on the classic stories of “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll. A fabulous cast of eight professional performers, actors and circus artists will invite audiences to join Alice on her next adventure into Wonderland. Spectators will once again get to meet The Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and many more of Alice’s friends as she embarks on a journey through the rabbit hole.

Jump Rope Planet (Dec. 26-Jan. 1): This Double Dutch-style jump rope dance troupe perform an impressive range of jump rope tricks and dance moves, which have been choreographed into a slick and stylish show. Having performed in more than 30 countries around the world, they are able to perform a standard show, street show, boogie show and party show.

Beat it – LIVE! (Jan. 12-21): A thrilling show full of legendary live performances and electrifying dance moves executed with flair as well as precision and passion that will bring a rush of energy to the audience. This is entertainment for the whole family, and a show that will not soon be forgotten.

Mongolian Circus (Jan. 13-22): Packed full of excitement, creativity and visually spectacular performances, this circus show can be performed in two different formats varying in size and scale. Audiences of all ages will be left in awe as these artists demonstrate expert precision, flawless techniques and jaw-dropping acrobatics.

Dancing in the Air (Jan. 13-19): Ballet is one of the most beautiful and inspiring art forms that goes beyond the physical. The beauty of the dancer’s body, the music, the choreography, the costumes and the sets alongside the audience will create a viewer experience second to none.