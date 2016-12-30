Arab icon Majida El-Roumi set for musical comeback

JEDDAH: Arab music star Majida El- Roumi will soon be back on the music scene with a song titled “La Tasal” (Do Not Ask), which will be launched on YouTube in the coming days.

Poet Souad Al-Sabah wrote the lyrics of the song, while Marwan Khoury composed its music and Michel Fade is responsible for its distribution.

El-Roumi reportedly postponed launching the song repeatedly because of several difficult issues the singer faced in her personal life. She was hospitalized briefly after she fractured her leg.

The 60-year-old singer faced a major loss when her mother passed away and was later bereaved by the deaths of Lebanese musician Melhem Barakat, and a choral conductor in her band, Elie Merhej.

El-Roumi is scheduled to perform in a concert at Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Center in Kuwait on Jan. 20, 2017.

The Lebanese soprano is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador. She first garnered acclaim in 1974 when she participated in the talent show “Studio El Fan” on Télé Liban and performed songs for Asmahan and Layla Murad at the age of 16.

A recipient of several awards, El-Roumi received the National Shield of Honour of the Cedars, the Order of Commodore from the president of the republic in June 2011, and the Golden Key of the city of Alexandria in March 2014.