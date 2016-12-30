  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Putin decides against expelling US diplomats in response to sanctions

World

Putin decides against expelling US diplomats in response to sanctions

President Barack Obama with President Vladimir Putin during the G8 summit. (AFP)

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin ruled out on Friday expelling anyone in retaliation for Washington’s decision to throw out 35 Russian diplomats and impose sanctions on two of the country’s intelligence agencies.
RIA news agency quoted Putin as saying he would consider the actions of President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office next month, when deciding on further steps in Russia-US relations. 
Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proposed to Putin that Moscow expel 35 US diplomats and ban US diplomatic staff from using two facilities in Moscow, his ministry said.
This followed President Barack Obama’s decision to expel the 35 Russian diplomats suspected of spying and to impose sanctions on the two Russian intelligence agencies over their alleged involvement in hacking US political groups in the 2016 presidential election. Lavrov said the allegations that Russia interfered in US elections were baseless.
Putin rejected Lavrov’s plan. “We will not expel anyone,” he said in a statement. He also said he saw the sanctions as another step to undermine relations between Moscow and Washington, and he regretted that the Obama administration was ending its term in such a way.
Russian officials have portrayed the US sanctions as a last act of a lame-duck president and suggested that Trump could reverse them when he takes over the White House in January.
Earlier Russian Prime Minster Dmitry Medvedev said the Obama administration was ending its term in “anti-Russia death throes.”
“It is regrettable that the Obama administration, which started out by restoring our ties, is ending its term in an anti-Russia death throes. RIP,” Medvedev, who served as president in 2009 when Obama tried to improve Russia-US relations, wrote on his official Facebook page.
The US sanctions also closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland that the administration said were used by Russian personnel for “intelligence-related purposes.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Russia moves to expel 35 US diplomats

MOSCOW Russia s foreign ministry has requested President Vladimir Putin turf out 35 American...

Britain scolds Kerry for comments on Israeli government

LONDON Britain scolded US Secretary of State John Kerry for describing the Israeli government as...

World’s highest bridge opens in China

BEIJING The world s highest bridge has opened to traffic in China connecting two provinces in the...

US punishes Russia for hacking presidential campaign

HONOLULU The United States struck back Thursday at Russia for hacking the US presidential...

Boko Haram leader in new video says group safe

KANO Nigeria Boko Haram s elusive leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video on Thursday to...

Japan minister visits controversial war shrine

TOKYO Japan s hawkish defense minister prayed Thursday at a controversial war shrine in Tokyo the...

Floods in DR Congo kill at least 50

KINSHASA Floods triggered by heavy rains and a river bursting its banks have killed at least 50...

India party picks new chief after death of political star

NEW DELHI The party of Jayalalithaa Jayaram a powerful Indian politician who died earlier this...

Beijing warns US against allowing stopover for Taiwan’s Tsai

TAIPEI Taiwan President Tsai Ing wen will pass through the US when she visits Latin America next...

Philippines to insist on tribunal ruling if China drills

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he will insist on a ruling of an...

Top Chinese general faces probe for corruption

BEIJING A top Chinese general has been placed under investigation for corruption China s Defense...

Duterte calls US envoys ‘spies’ over ‘ouster plot’

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte derided US ambassadors as spies on Thursday...

Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety

KABUL ISLAMABAD Allegations over Russia s and Iran s deepening ties with the Taliban have ignited...

50,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh from Myanmar

DHAKA Some 50 000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar the Foreign Ministry in...

UK opposition leader accuses May of acting like Henry VIII over Brexit

LONDON Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May is acting like Tudor King Henry VIII in refusing to...

Lawmakers in Colombia pass FARC amnesty law

BOGOTA Colombia s Congress on Wednesday passed a law granting amnesty to Marxist FARC rebels as...

Around Arab News

Putin decides against expelling US diplomats in response to sanctions

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin ruled out on Friday expelling anyone in retaliation for...

Women at wheel of ‘pink taxis’ challenge Jordan norms

AMMAN Nisrin Akoubeh checks the oil and water before getting into her taxi and pulling into Amman...

Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider offer from China

Mark Clattenburg who refereed the biggest finals in soccer in 2016 would consider a transfer from...

Russia moves to expel 35 US diplomats

MOSCOW Russia s foreign ministry has requested President Vladimir Putin turf out 35 American...

Ronaldo turns down audacious Chinese bid

LONDON World player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a world record 257million 300m euros...

Britain scolds Kerry for comments on Israeli government

LONDON Britain scolded US Secretary of State John Kerry for describing the Israeli government as...

How many women can have baby in your city? South Korea shuts site

SEOUL South Korea s government closed its website that drew fury for showing the number of women...

World’s highest bridge opens in China

BEIJING The world s highest bridge has opened to traffic in China connecting two provinces in the...

Russia, Turkey take ownership of resolving Syria conflict

WASHINGTON Almost six months since their summer meeting to achieve closer ties Russian President...

US punishes Russia for hacking presidential campaign

HONOLULU The United States struck back Thursday at Russia for hacking the US presidential...

Arab icon Majida El-Roumi set for musical comeback

JEDDAH Arab music star Majida El Roumi will soon be back on the music scene with a song titled La...

DSF 2017 offers exciting entertainment for whole family

DUBAI The entertainment at Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 promises to be better than ever The...

Priyanka Chopra does mannequin challenge

MUMBAI Actress Priyanka Chopra who is in India at the moment has become the latest celebrity to...

Carrie Fisher’s mom Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

LOS ANGELES Film legend Debbie Reynolds best known for classic musical Singin in the Rain died...

Banque Saudi Fransi awarded for best Islamic retail banking

Banque Saudi Fransi won the Islamic Retail Banking Awards IRBA at an event organized by Cambridge...

‘Entaliq with Airbus’ shortlists top-20 innovators

Airbus Middle East announced recently the 20 shortlisted teams that will proceed to the final...