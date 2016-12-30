Filsama Basketball League’s 2nd Orient Watch Cup kicks off

JEDDAH: The 2nd Orient Watch Cup and 13th Filsama Basketball League got off the ground last Friday in a simple opening ceremony at the Al-Rawdah court adjacent to Radisson SAS Hotel on Madina Road here.

As usual, the ceremony was higlighted by the parade of teams. Filsama (Filipino Salesmen and Merchandisers Association) President/Commissioner Abdulmoen “Teng” Laguialam welcomed the participating teams and guests led by OCL (OFW Council of Leaders) officials and Mohamed Bayoumi, the ever supportive friend of the Filipino community and recipient of Presidential Banaag Award. Bayoumi, who is also consultant/adviser of Filsama, made the ceremonial toss of the ball.

The tournament enjoys the support of title sponsor Al Hussaini & Al Yahya Investment Group under the banner of Orient Watch.

The 2nd Orient Watch Cup is divided into three divisions namely Open Rated B Reinforced, Open Non Rated, and Inter Naghi Division. Teams in the Open Rated B Reinforced are: Hershey’s-Uncle Majid, King Fahad Military Hospital, Lebanese Team, Egyptian Team, Jeddah United and Tamimi Global, which bagged the Best in Uniform award.

Entries in the Open Non Rated are: Tau Gamma Phi, Saudia, Jeddah Brothers, King Abdul Aziz University, BMG, SMDC and Toyota Motors.

A tournament within a tournament, the Inter Naghi hopefuls are: Fuddruckers, LG Electronics, BMW Motors, A.T.S, Naghi Brothers and Best in Uniform awardee Hyundai Motors.

The game to open hostilities in the new tournament pitted Tau Gamma Phi against SMDC. It was a tight scoring game where first quarter ended 22-21 to Tau Gamma. But SMDC stepped on the gas starting the second quarter and up to the last period, as the team posted double digit leads. The final score was SMDC 102, Tau Gamma 84.

Leading scorers for SMDC were M. Bangcat with 39 points including nine three-pointers and Diego Domalogdog with 23 points. RJ Eborda added 13 points and Z. Sichon nine points. Macapudi and Macalaba shared scoring honors for SMDC with 30 points apiece while Istenor had 12 points all from the 3-point area.

Games are played Thursdays and Fridays Nigh starting at 5 p.m. BRG (Basketball Referees Group) of Lito dela Cruz handles the tournament officiating.