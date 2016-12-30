  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Bill Gates warns world “vulnerable” to deadly epidemic in next decade

Food & Health

Bill Gates warns world “vulnerable” to deadly epidemic in next decade

Bill Gates. (REUTERS)

LONDON: Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates warned on Friday that the world was vulnerable to a deadly epidemic of an illness like flu, with the recent Ebola and Zika outbreaks underlining weaknesses in global efforts to tackle health crises swiftly.
Gates, whose foundation invests in improving health care in developing countries, said the global emergency response system was not strong enough and the ability to create new drugs and vaccines quickly was lacking.
He added that there needed to be more focus on developing treatments for likely epidemics.
“I cross my fingers all the time that some epidemic like a big flu doesn’t come along in the next 10 years,” Microsoft Corp. founder Gates told Britain’s BBC radio.
“I do think we will have much better medical tools, much better response, but we are a bit vulnerable right now if something spread very quickly, like a flu, that was quite fatal.”
But Gates defended the World Health Organization (WHO) over widespread criticism of its handling of the 2014 Ebola crisis that killed thousands in west Africa, saying the agency was neither funded, nor staffed, to meet all the expectations.
He also raised concerns over growing antimicrobial resistance to drugs, saying the success of antibiotics had created complacency.
The misuse and overuse of antibiotics is accelerating antimicrobial resistance which is already complicating efforts to treat tuberculosis, HIV and malaria.
Gates said richer countries must help developing nations tackle disease, both for humanitarian reasons and for their own self-interest.
He said international co-operation had almost succeeded in wiping out polio which remains endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
If there are no new cases in the next three years polio will become the second human disease to be eradicated after smallpox in 1980.
“We’re very close. Hopefully, the last case will be some time next year,” Gates said. (Thomson Reuters Foundation)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Food & Health

Time to make a date with Café Bateel

Since opening the new Caf Bateel in Riyadh s Olaya district has become the place to go in the...

A fusion of foods under one roof

As you walk into Jeddah s Amara Caf Restaurant you are hit by a series of unusual yet...

Warming winter food for a colder Kingdom

Winter is here or at least the Saudi version of it Cooler weather has hit the country in waves...

Keen on Quinoa? Look no further

Quinoa pronounced keen wah is one of the world s most popular health foods although kebabs do not...

Healthy eating does not mean deserting desserts

Eating healthy does not always mean you have to skip the last course of a meal While Hissa...

A real taste of Italy

A consuming passion for food as well as his unmatched knowledge and skills are the ingredients...

A twist on classic sweet treats

Local patisseries and home based baking businesses seem to be on the increase in the Arabian Gulf...

Vicoli Lounge brings a taste of the French Riviera to Saudi Arabia

Walking into the Vicoli Lounge in Alkhobar it feels like one has been transported to a serene and...

Specialty coffee takes Jeddah by storm

Are you tired of the sugary milky coffee that is available from all the usual international...

Italian Cuisine Week a draw for Jeddah foodies

The start of Italian Cuisine Week was inaugurated in Jeddah on Monday and with the event running...

Tastes like tradition

Saudi cuisine is often enjoyed on dinner tables all across the Arab world Aromatic rice and...

How ‘organic’ is your organic food?

What s really in your food If you are concerned about the quality of what you eat Food Forensics...

What’s cooking?

Foodies KSA is a group of food lovers mainly in Saudi Arabia as well as other countries which...

Food on the run

Time is precious and we re constantly on the move But there seems to be one thing that tends to...

Raneen Joudah’s table full of tasty treats

Raneen Joudah started off as a businesswoman but quickly realized she wanted to do more than just...

Mouthwatering Egyptian recipes ... with the magic of mother’s touch

In the last ten years The American University in Cairo Press has published several Egyptian...

Around Arab News

Bill Gates warns world “vulnerable” to deadly epidemic in next decade

LONDON Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates warned on Friday that the world was vulnerable to a...

Iraqi forces face Daesh car bombs, fierce resistance in south Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces faced car bombs and fierce resistance from Daesh militants in southern Mosul...

Banks, Sama battle to 9-9 draw in Xerox BFI Ryder Cup 2016 Matches

RIYADH The second edition of the Xerox BFI Ryder Cup 2016 Matches recently ended in a 9 9 draw...

Filsama Basketball League’s 2nd Orient Watch Cup kicks off

JEDDAH The 2nd Orient Watch Cup and 13th Filsama Basketball League got off the ground last Friday...

Putin decides against expelling US diplomats in response to sanctions

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin ruled out on Friday expelling anyone in retaliation for...

Women at wheel of ‘pink taxis’ challenge Jordan norms

AMMAN Nisrin Akoubeh checks the oil and water before getting into her taxi and pulling into Amman...

Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider offer from China

Mark Clattenburg who refereed the biggest finals in soccer in 2016 would consider a transfer from...

Russia moves to expel 35 US diplomats

MOSCOW Russia s foreign ministry has requested President Vladimir Putin turf out 35 American...

Ronaldo turns down audacious Chinese bid

LONDON World player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a world record 257million 300m euros...

Britain scolds Kerry for comments on Israeli government

LONDON Britain scolded US Secretary of State John Kerry for describing the Israeli government as...

How many women can have baby in your city? South Korea shuts site

SEOUL South Korea s government closed its website that drew fury for showing the number of women...

World’s highest bridge opens in China

BEIJING The world s highest bridge has opened to traffic in China connecting two provinces in the...

Russia, Turkey take ownership of resolving Syria conflict

WASHINGTON Almost six months since their summer meeting to achieve closer ties Russian President...

US punishes Russia for hacking presidential campaign

HONOLULU The United States struck back Thursday at Russia for hacking the US presidential...

Arab icon Majida El-Roumi set for musical comeback

JEDDAH Arab music star Majida El Roumi will soon be back on the music scene with a song titled La...

DSF 2017 offers exciting entertainment for whole family

DUBAI The entertainment at Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 promises to be better than ever The...