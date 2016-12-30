Brazil police suspect wife in murder of Greek ambassador

RIO DE JANEIRO: Rio de Janeiro investigators suspect that the wife of Greece’s ambassador to Brazil was murdered at the behest of his wife and a police officer with whom she was romantically involved, Globo TV reported Friday, citing police sources.

Greek Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, had been missing since Monday night, but his Brazilian wife, Françoise, reported his absence to police on Wednesday.

Police told Globo TV they believe the wife, Françoise, and the police officer, Sergio Moreira, arranged and possibly carried out the killing of Amiridis in a home where the diplomat and his wife were staying in a poor section in the northern suburb of Rio.

Police and Rio de Janeiro state security officials along with Greek officials declined requests from Reuters for comment on the report that Amiridis’ wife may have been involved in his death, nor would they provide any other details.

The O Globo newspaper earlier reported that blood was found on a couch inside the home, and video images broadcast on Globo TV showed police carrying a sofa into police headquarters.