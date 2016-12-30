  • Search form

World

Russia pushes Security Council resolution endorsing Syria peace plan

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin. (AP)

UNITED STATES: Russia on Friday submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council supporting the cease-fire it helped broker in Syria, as well as planned peace talks in Kazakhstan.
Moscow drew up a brief security council draft resolution endorsing the plan it brokered with Turkey and Iran for a cease-fire ahead of planned negotiations at the end of January in the Kazakh capital Astana, Russia’s UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters.
The council began closed consultations on the text on Friday morning.
“We hope that tomorrow morning, we can go for a vote and adopt it unanimously,” Churkin said.
The deal calls for negotiations over a political solution to end the conflict that has killed more than 310,000 since 2011 and forced millions to flee.
The cease-fire, which went into force midnight Thursday, has been holding across most of Syria despite reports of sporadic clashes near Damascus.

