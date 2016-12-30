  • Search form

Sports

Murray loses to Goffin in season-opener

AFP |

David Goffin returns to Andy Murray at Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Friday. (Reuters)

ABU DHABI: World No.1 Andy Murray fell to a surprise defeat to David Goffin in the semifinals of the season-opening Mubadala World Tennis Championships on Friday.
Briton Murray, who had won all five of his previous meetings with the 11th-ranked Belgian, was beaten 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
Goffin will next meet either Canadian Milos Raonic or Spaniard Rafael Nadal in Saturday’s final, with Murray up against the loser of that semifinal.
Nadal, a three-time winner, is making his return to competition in the six-man event after a 2016 season plagued by physical problems.
The championship from Dec. 29-31 also includes France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Czech Thomas Berdych.

