  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider offer from China

Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider offer from China

AP |

Referee Mark Clattenburg in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester last Sunday. (AP)

Mark Clattenburg, who refereed the biggest finals in soccer in 2016, would consider a transfer from the English Premier League to the wealthy and ambitious Chinese Super League.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent by Chinese clubs on high-profile talent, including Argentina striker Carlos Tevez this week, in a bid to become a soccer superpower.
“China are certainly looking to develop their football, looking at their signings and their recruitment,” Clattenburg said. “If an opportunity came along — I am contracted to the Premier League — but I have to look at my long-term strategy of my career. How long can I last as a referee? I have been in the Premier League 12 years. It’s been a wonderful 12 years.
“There is no offer on the table but if they made an offer it would be under consideration. But at the moment I still enjoy working for the Premier League and UEFA.”
The 41-year-old Clattenburg was linked with a move to China this week after refereeing the finals of the European Championship, Champions League and FA Cup this year. Clattenburg was named referee of the year at a soccer awards ceremony earlier this week in Dubai, an accolade, which allowed Clattenburg to give a rare interview.
A referee leaving the English Premier League for China would emulate players, such as Chelsea midfielder Oscar who agreed a deal last week with Shanghai SIPG.
Clattenburg hopes when his career in the Premier League eventually ends he will be able to help a country like China raise refereeing standards.
“Money has never been a driver as a referee ... It’s about the drive of doing something different, maybe helping the recruitment,” Clattenburg said. “If it didn’t happen now I will be looking in the future at that, a bit like Howard Webb has done (in Saudi Arabia) where you are helping another country develop refereeing.
“It’s important to have the right quality of referee to go with the level of football. China is going to become a huge player in years to come ... If they want to be serious about their league they are going to have to have the right setup. Refereeing is a huge part of football.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Around Arab News

93 journalists killed in 2016; 29 more die in accidents

BRUSSELS The International Federation of Journalists says that 93 journalists and media staff...

Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider offer from China

Mark Clattenburg who refereed the biggest finals in soccer in 2016 would consider a transfer from...

Murray loses to Goffin in season-opener

ABU DHABI World No 1 Andy Murray fell to a surprise defeat to David Goffin in the semifinals of...

Russia pushes Security Council resolution endorsing Syria peace plan

UNITED STATES Russia on Friday submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council supporting...

Starc stars in Australia’s dramatic last day win over Pakistan

MELBOURNE Mitchell Starc spearheaded Australia to a stunning final day innings victory over...

Brazil police suspect wife in murder of Greek ambassador

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro investigators suspect that the wife of Greece s ambassador to...

Bill Gates warns world “vulnerable” to deadly epidemic in next decade

LONDON Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates warned on Friday that the world was vulnerable to a...

Iraqi forces face Daesh car bombs, fierce resistance in south Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces faced car bombs and fierce resistance from Daesh militants in southern Mosul...

Banks, Sama battle to 9-9 draw in Xerox BFI Ryder Cup 2016 Matches

RIYADH The second edition of the Xerox BFI Ryder Cup 2016 Matches recently ended in a 9 9 draw...

Filsama Basketball League’s 2nd Orient Watch Cup kicks off

JEDDAH The 2nd Orient Watch Cup and 13th Filsama Basketball League got off the ground last Friday...

Putin decides against expelling US diplomats in response to sanctions

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin ruled out on Friday expelling anyone in retaliation for...

Women at wheel of ‘pink taxis’ challenge Jordan norms

AMMAN Nisrin Akoubeh checks the oil and water before getting into her taxi and pulling into Amman...

Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider offer from China

Mark Clattenburg who refereed the biggest finals in soccer in 2016 would consider a transfer from...

Russia moves to expel 35 US diplomats

MOSCOW Russia s foreign ministry has requested President Vladimir Putin turf out 35 American...

Ronaldo turns down audacious Chinese bid

LONDON World player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a world record 257million 300m euros...

Britain scolds Kerry for comments on Israeli government

LONDON Britain scolded US Secretary of State John Kerry for describing the Israeli government as...