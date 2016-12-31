  • Search form

Middle-East

Turkish draft expanding Erdogan's powers cleared

AP, Reuters

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an award ceremony in Ankara on Thursday. (AP)

ANKARA: A Turkish parliamentary commission on Friday cleared a set of draft constitutional amendments paving the way for the general assembly to debate a bill expanding the president’s powers.
After a parliamentary vote, Turkey is set to hold a referendum on the changes by spring, a move that would greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, parliamentary sources said.
The constitutional commission approved the reforms at the end of a 17-hour session that lasted into the early hours of Friday, opening the way for deliberations and a vote in the full assembly in January, with a possible referendum in the spring.
The reforms would turn the largely ceremonial presidency into one where the president enjoys full executive powers. Erdogan, who was prime minister before becoming president in 2014, has long advocated a presidential system, arguing it would give the head of state flexibility to make Turkey one of the top 10 powers in the world by 2023, when the Turkish Republic marks its centenary.
Critics fear the proposed reforms will allow Erdogan, who is increasingly accused of authoritarian behavior, to rule alone, with limited checks and balances.
The draft amendments were approved following some 10 days of tense debate that at times resulted in altercations between the ruling party and main opposition party members on the committee. The 21 articles that were initially submitted to the committee were revised down to 18, over some objections voiced by ruling-party legislators.
“This is the greatest democratic move in the history of the (Turkish) republic,” said Resat Petek, a legislator from the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, following the committee’s vote.
The amendments were proposed by the AKP with the newly won support of the Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP. The nationalist party was expected to back the amendments in the general assembly as well.
Erdogan enjoys popularity and has rallied support following a failed military coup blamed on a movement led by US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.
The changes would allow the president to appoint the government, retain ties with his party, propose budgets and declare states of emergency. They would also extend Erdogan’s mandate.


Other proposed amendments would increase the number of seats in the 550-member Parliament to 600, reduce the minimum age of legislators from 25 to 18 and set parliamentary and presidential elections on the same day.
The changes come at a tumultuous time for Turkey, which has been rocked by a wave of bombings, renewed conflict with Kurdish rebels in the southeast and the failed coup attempt.
The botched July 15 coup set the stage for a sweeping purge of state institutions that has alarmed rights groups and Western governments.
The commission completed approval of the draft in a marathon 17-hour session that finished early on Friday, the sources said. The draft was presented to the commission on Dec. 10 with 21 articles, but the approved version was reduced to 18 articles.
Debate on the bill is expected to begin in the Parliament’s main assembly in January.
Erdogan has turned a largely ceremonial presidency into a powerful platform by drawing on his unrivalled popularity. His opponents say the constitutional proposals could lead toward authoritarian rule in Turkey.
The ruling AK Party, founded by Erdogan more than a decade ago, wants the backing of the nationalist MHP opposition to see the plan through Parliament. Any constitutional change needs the support of at least 330 deputies in the 550-seat assembly to go to a referendum.

