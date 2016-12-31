  • Search form

  • ‘War not over’ after Boko Haram ousted from key bastion

World

‘War not over’ after Boko Haram ousted from key bastion

KANO: Nigeria has recently trumpeted a major victory in its battle against Boko Haram, claiming that its army has routed the militants from their forest bastion, but the war against them is far from over.
After years of devastating battles and a recent surge in attacks, the fear in Nigeria is that Boko Haram will simply decamp from the Sambisa forest enclave to other areas nearby.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Christmas Eve that a months-long campaign had led to the “final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.”
The Nigerian military said troops were chasing fleeing Boko Haram militants, claiming that the fight against the militants was in its final stages. But on Thursday, Boko Haram’s elusive leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a video to dispute the government’s claim.
“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere,” Shekau said in the 25-minute video, flanked by masked armed fighters. As access to the conflict zones is heavily restricted, claims from both sides cannot be independently verified.
According to a military source who asked not to be named, Boko Haram rebels have been “tremendously weakened and are trying to avoid confrontation ... by hiding in some obscure locations.”
Rebels routed from Sambisa have reportedly fled to areas on the edge of the forest, islets on Lake Chad as well as villages on the Cameroon border.
“They were sighted in large numbers in ... the Kala-Balge area,” said a vigilante helping in the fight, referring to a region near Cameroon.
The head of the fishermen’s union in Borno state, the epicenter of Boko Haram’s seven-year insurgency, said some fighters had regrouped on Lake Chad, which straddles Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.
It provides the jihadists with a “convenient sanctuary,” with its 400 islets covered with dense vegetation that makes aerial detection and ground operations dangerous, Abubakar Gamandi said.
“The islets are between one and two square kilometers and the fresh water and abundant fish in the lake make them habitable,” said Gamandi, who has fished in Lake Chad for 40 years.
Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, the leader of a Boko Haram faction recognized by Daesh, has already been living on the lake since his group split from Shekau’s leadership in August, residents and vigilantes say.
Should Shekau and his troops move there, it is unclear whether the two rival factions will end up battling each other.

