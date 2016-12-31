  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Guterres seeks to breathe new life into UN

World

Guterres seeks to breathe new life into UN

AFP |

Antonio Guterres addresses a news conference in Geneva in this file photo. (Reuters)

THE UNITED NATIONS: Antonio Guterres assumes the reins of the United Nations on Sunday hoping to breathe new life into the world body.
The Portuguese former prime minister, 67, will become the first onetime head of government to lead the UN, succeeding South Korea’s Ban Ki-moon for a five-year term.
His unanimous election has energized UN diplomats who see him as a skilled politician who may be able to overcome the divisions crippling the United Nations.
One Western ambassador regretted only that a woman wasn’t picked to take the post for the first time, adding with a smile that “except for the gender, he is perfect.”
Guterres faces a monumental task grappling with complex crises in Syria, South Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, North Korea and elsewhere — overseeing a clunky entrenched bureaucracy and a bitterly divided Security Council that will leave him little room to maneuver.
Donald Trump’s arrival in the White House on Jan. 20 likely will further complicate his task.
Guterres has acknowledged that “the secretary general is not the leader of the world,” but rather that his work depends on the goodwill of the world’s great powers.
After two terms under Ban, widely criticized for lacking initiative and charisma, some diplomats are banking on a change of style and personality to revitalize the UN.
An engineer by training and a practicing Catholic, Guterres fought for migrants’ rights as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees from June 2005 to December 2015.
He served as prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002, anchoring his country to the European Union and working to raise living standards.
He has laid out three priorities for change: Working for peace, supporting sustainable development and improving internal UN management.
One issue looms above the others, however.
“My deepest regret on leaving office is the continuing nightmare in Syria,” Ban recently declared.
The UN has looked on helplessly as the Syrian Army laid siege to the fighters' stronghold of Aleppo, the country’s second city, backed by Russia and Iran.
Their sole concession to the UN was to allow a small handful of observers to follow the evacuation of thousands of civilians.
“Too little, too late,” one diplomat said.
Guterres inherits the portfolio with Moscow and Ankara spearheading a nationwide cease-fire effort.
Ban has already gone through two Syria mediators — Kofi Annan and Lakhdar Brahimi, who both resigned — before appointing Staffan de Mistura, who has appeared exasperated over the UN’s powerlessness over the conflict.
The same helplessness and at times disunity has marked the UN’s response to the civil war that ravaged South Sudan for three years. A US initiative to impose an arms embargo failed, winning only seven votes from the 15 countries that sit on the Security Council.
The approximately 13,000 peacekeepers deployed in the country have been criticized for failing to protect the civilians crowding UN bases.
Elsewhere on the continent, accusations of rape have permanently tarnished the reputation of UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic.
Guterres has acknowledged the criticism, saying “it is time for the United Nations to recognize its shortcomings and to reform the way it works.”
“The United Nations needs to be nimble, efficient and effective.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Brazilian police: Greek ambassador killed by wife’s lover

RIO DE JANEIRO Police in Brazil believe that Greece s ambassador to the country was killed by his...

Man wrongly arrested for Berlin attack fears for family

LONDON The Pakistani man wrongly arrested for the Berlin truck attack on Friday said he had told...

Mali sends 2 people without passports back to France

GAO Mali Authorities in Mali have returned two people to France after French authorities...

Underage girls trapped in Pakistan bride exchanges

JAMPUR Mohammad Ramzan can neither hear nor speak and he has a childlike mind But he knew his...

‘War not over’ after Boko Haram ousted from key bastion

KANO Nigeria has recently trumpeted a major victory in its battle against Boko Haram claiming...

Facts: Russia’s hacking of US election

MOSCOW Russia has pledged retribution after the US turfed out dozens of diplomats and imposed...

World on high terror alert ahead of New Year

JEDDAH Security measures have been tightened in global capitals ahead of tonight s New Year...

Taiwan announces US itinerary for president, upsetting China

TAIPEI Taiwan President Tsai Ing wen will transit through Houston and San Francisco during her...

Death toll from Pakistan toxic liquor incident rises to 39

ISLAMABAD Thirty nine people have now died after drinking home made liquor mixed with aftershave...

India’s cash crunch making some in Modi’s party anxious

NEW DELHI Cash shortages weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi s decision to abolish...

China Communist party expels former spymaster

BEIJING China s ruling Communist Party has expelled the former deputy chief of the country s top...

End violence in Myanmar, Nobel laureates urge UN Security Council

NEW YORK More than a dozen Nobel laureates including Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Malala Yousafzai...

Women students protest dress rules, curfews as Indian college bans ripped jeans

MUMBAI One of Mumbai s best known colleges has banned female students from wearing ripped jeans...

Obama’s last month: ‘Obamacare’ huddle, Chicago speech

HONOLULU President Barack Obama and Democratic lawmakers will strategize next week about how to...

College in Canada? After Trump’s win, more in US consider it

For some college bound students distressed by the election of Donald Trump Canada is calling...

Russia pushes Security Council resolution endorsing Syria peace plan

UNITED STATES Russia on Friday submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council supporting...

Around Arab News

Brazilian police: Greek ambassador killed by wife’s lover

RIO DE JANEIRO Police in Brazil believe that Greece s ambassador to the country was killed by his...

Russia fast becoming leader

This is in reference to the recent developments involving Russia and the United States and their...

Kremlin seeks UN blessing for Syria truce

BEIRUT Russia urged the UN Security Council on Friday to give its blessing to a fragile cease...

Man wrongly arrested for Berlin attack fears for family

LONDON The Pakistani man wrongly arrested for the Berlin truck attack on Friday said he had told...

Guterres seeks to breathe new life into UN

THE UNITED NATIONS Antonio Guterres assumes the reins of the United Nations on Sunday hoping to...

Mali sends 2 people without passports back to France

GAO Mali Authorities in Mali have returned two people to France after French authorities...

Underage girls trapped in Pakistan bride exchanges

JAMPUR Mohammad Ramzan can neither hear nor speak and he has a childlike mind But he knew his...

‘War not over’ after Boko Haram ousted from key bastion

KANO Nigeria has recently trumpeted a major victory in its battle against Boko Haram claiming...

Turkish draft expanding Erdogan’s powers cleared

ANKARA A Turkish parliamentary commission on Friday cleared a set of draft constitutional...

Returning militants to face anti-terror laws in Tunisia

TUNIS Returning Tunisian militants will be immediately arrested and judged under anti terrorism...

Ankara detains 40 suspected of links to Daesh

ANKARA Turkey s state run news agency says police have detained some 40 suspected militants...

With clock ticking, Palestinians pin hopes on Paris summit

RAMALLAH After a pair of diplomatic victories the Palestinians are now setting their sights on a...

Facts: Russia’s hacking of US election

MOSCOW Russia has pledged retribution after the US turfed out dozens of diplomats and imposed...

12 Daesh men killed in Syria, says Turkey

ANKARA Russian fighter jets have hit three Daesh targets around the northern Syrian town of Al...

World on high terror alert ahead of New Year

JEDDAH Security measures have been tightened in global capitals ahead of tonight s New Year...

Saudi police arrest 6 in ATM fraud case

JEDDAH Six people have been arrested as part of an investigation into ATM fraud Makkah police...