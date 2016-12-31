  • Search form

Man wrongly arrested for Berlin attack fears for family

A security officer searches a man at the Brandenburg Gate ahead of the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin. (Reuters)

LONDON: The Pakistani man wrongly arrested for the Berlin truck attack on Friday said he had told German police he could not even drive and was now afraid for the safety of his family back home.
Naveed Baloch, an asylum seeker, told the Guardian newspaper he had just left a friend’s house and was crossing a street when he saw a police car approaching fast and picked up his pace.
He said he was arrested and taken to a police station, where he was undressed and photographed.
“When I resisted, they started slapping me,” the 24-year-old, who has been living in a secret location provided by police since his release because he says he is afraid for his life, told the British daily.
Baloch, who sought refuge in Germany as a member of a secular separatist movement in Balochistan, said he struggled to communicate because no translator could be found who could speak his native Balochi.
“I calmly told them I cannot drive at all. Neither can I even start a vehicle,” he said. Baloch was arrested on Dec. 19 in the hours after the attack on a Christmas market in the heart of Berlin in which 12 people were killed.
Police released Baloch 24 hours later, after failing to find evidence of his involvement.
They instead identified rejected Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri as the prime suspect.
Amri was shot dead by Italian police on Dec. 23 after fleeing a manhunt in Germany.
Baloch, a shepherd by profession, said members of his family in the village of Mand in Balochistan in southwest Pakistan had received threatening phone calls following his arrest.

