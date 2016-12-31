Russia fast becoming leader

This is in reference to the recent developments involving Russia and the United States and their fight over hacking that may have affected the American elections.

As usual, President Obama is a day late and a dollar short. Just like his response to Israel’s illegal settlements, Obama sends a wishy-washy message to Vladimir Putin by kicking out of the US 35 Russian diplomats.

It’s been clear since the summer when President-elect Donald Trump urged Russia to find Mrs. Clinton’s emails that Trump and Putin had something going on and that Russia was doing some funny business with hacking American computers.

It’s no coincidence that emails from the Democrats’ side of the aisle were being leaded in a very professional and in an incremental manner that proves that some careful planning took place to hurt the Clinton’s run for president. Even though Obama knew about the hacking before the election he kept quiet and then his response more than a month after the election is to expel diplomats.

It’s an outrage that any government would interfere with the election process of any country. The outcome could be disastrous, and in this case for Americans it certainly looks that way. Yet Obama is timid and weak and he should have taken stronger action. One thing you can say for Trump is his response would have been a lot more aggressive.

But this is usually the way Obama works by avoiding confrontation when it’s most critical to his country and his people to take a strong stand against attacks on his country and the attacks on innocent civilians in the Middle East that needs US assistance.