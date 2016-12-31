  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

Middle-East

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

A mother and her daughters who fled fighting between Iraqi security forces and Daesh militants. (AP)

MOSUL: A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape when Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul and provided information that helped them retake a neighborhood of the city, Iraqi commanders said.
The 42-year old woman, who asked to remain unnamed, was kidnapped by the militants from her hometown of Sinjar in the summer of 2014 when they overran northern Iraq and purged its Yazidi minority.
Hundreds of Yazidis were killed and more than 6,000 taken captive by the hard-line militants, who regard the Yazidis’ faith as devil-worship.
Since then, some have escaped or have been bought back from the militants, but as many as 3,500 remain in Daesh captivity, according to a recent estimate provided by the office that handles kidnappings in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.
Iraqi forces are now fighting to retake Mosul, the militants’ last major stronghold in Iraq, where many Yazidis were held.
The woman, speaking to reporters on Friday, said she had been moved from one neighborhood of Mosul to another until her captor fled the city, leaving her with his parents in the Quds neighborhood, which she was finally able to flee.
“I escaped with some families at night, around 3 am,” she said in a faint voice, her face completely covered by a black veil covering her face and her hands clasped on her lap.
It was not immediately clear when she escaped captivity but Iraqi forces entered the Quds district on Thursday.
Major General Maan Saadi of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS), which is spearheading the campaign to retake Mosul, said the woman had provided information that helped the operation in the area.
“We took her in with open arms and were able to get some information from her about the neighborhood, which proved useful during our attack and advance on the Quds neighborhood,” Saadi said.
Since the offensive began 10 weeks ago, US-backed forces have retaken a quarter of Mosul in the biggest ground operation in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Iraqi forces launched a second phase of the offensive this week, pushing from three directions into eastern districts where the battle has been deadlocked for nearly a month.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Two blasts in central Baghdad kill at least 28 — police

BAGHDAD Two bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad on Saturday killing at least 28...

Kremlin seeks UN blessing for Syria truce

BEIRUT Russia urged the UN Security Council on Friday to give its blessing to a fragile cease...

Turkish draft expanding Erdogan’s powers cleared

ANKARA A Turkish parliamentary commission on Friday cleared a set of draft constitutional...

Returning militants to face anti-terror laws in Tunisia

TUNIS Returning Tunisian militants will be immediately arrested and judged under anti terrorism...

Ankara detains 40 suspected of links to Daesh

ANKARA Turkey s state run news agency says police have detained some 40 suspected militants...

With clock ticking, Palestinians pin hopes on Paris summit

RAMALLAH After a pair of diplomatic victories the Palestinians are now setting their sights on a...

12 Daesh men killed in Syria, says Turkey

ANKARA Russian fighter jets have hit three Daesh targets around the northern Syrian town of Al...

Libya’s UN-backed government, central bank to cooperate in 2017

TRIPOLI TUNIS Libya s Government of National Accord GNA and central bank in Tripoli say they have...

Iraqi forces face Daesh car bombs, fierce resistance in south Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces faced car bombs and fierce resistance from Daesh militants in southern Mosul...

Women at wheel of ‘pink taxis’ challenge Jordan norms

AMMAN Nisrin Akoubeh checks the oil and water before getting into her taxi and pulling into Amman...

Russia, Turkey take ownership of resolving Syria conflict

WASHINGTON Almost six months since their summer meeting to achieve closer ties Russian President...

Syria cease-fire deal backed by Russia and Turkey takes effect

BEIRUT Lebanon A nationwide cease fire in Syria brokered by Russia and Turkey which back opposing...

Iraq forces begin second phase of Mosul campaign

BAGHDAD MOSUL Iraqi forces launched the multi pronged second phase of the battle to retake...

Turkish novelist freed but top journalist held for ‘terror propaganda’

ISTANBUL Asli Erdogan one of Turkey s most celebrated novelists was released from jail on...

When rains become chief enemy for Iraq’s displaced

QAYARA The mud was three inches deep in parts of the Madrag Camp for displaced Iraqis after the...

Criminal probe to be opened against Netanyahu

JERUSALEM Israel s attorney general has decided to order a criminal probe against Prime Minister...

Around Arab News

Arise ‘Sir Andy’, ‘Sir Mo’ as Murray, Farah knighted

LONDON Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah will each receive a...

Brazil’s Nunes pummels Rousey in UFC title fight

LAS VEGAS Ronda Rousey s comeback was derailed Friday as the American suffered her second...

Ace Travel, MB Stars, Malik XI, prevail; Shehzad, Irfan, Jawed slam tons

JEDDAH Ace Travel MB Stars Malik XI Hyderabad Sharks MCH Premier and MCH Green recorded wins...

Mehran-Phaktoon in RCL Youm Al-Watani T20 Cup showdown

RIYADH Mehran Cricket Club will take on Phaktoon Cricket Club in the Super League RCL Youm Al...

NYPD takes ‘first step’ to allow Muslim officers to grow beards

JEDDAH Muslim New York City police officers say that a new policy allowing them to grow their...

Merkel urges Germany to face down terror with cohesion, compassion

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans Saturday to hold firm to democratic values in...

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

MOSUL A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape...

Two blasts in central Baghdad kill at least 28 — police

BAGHDAD Two bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad on Saturday killing at least 28...

China state broadcaster rebrands in international push

BEIJING State broadcaster Central China Television has rebranded its international networks and...

Russian hackers penetrated US electricity grid

WASHINGTON A code connected to Russian hacking efforts has been discovered in a utility system in...

Brazilian police: Greek ambassador killed by wife’s lover

RIO DE JANEIRO Police in Brazil believe that Greece s ambassador to the country was killed by his...

Russia fast becoming leader

This is in reference to the recent developments involving Russia and the United States and their...

Kremlin seeks UN blessing for Syria truce

BEIRUT Russia urged the UN Security Council on Friday to give its blessing to a fragile cease...

Man wrongly arrested for Berlin attack fears for family

LONDON The Pakistani man wrongly arrested for the Berlin truck attack on Friday said he had told...

Guterres seeks to breathe new life into UN

THE UNITED NATIONS Antonio Guterres assumes the reins of the United Nations on Sunday hoping to...

Mali sends 2 people without passports back to France

GAO Mali Authorities in Mali have returned two people to France after French authorities...