Ace Travel, MB Stars, Malik XI, prevail; Shehzad, Irfan, Jawed slam tons

JEDDAH: Ace Travel, MB Stars, Malik XI, Hyderabad Sharks, MCH Premier and MCH Green recorded wins during 10th week matches of the CIT Saudi Premier League Twenty20 organized by the Jeddah Cricket Association.

The week’s highlights were Mohammed Shehzad’s superb unbeaten 136 runs off 47 balls laced with 16 fours and 9 sixes followed by his tight bowling spell of three for 24 which enabled Hyderabad Sharks to a seven-wicket win over KAIA.

Jawed’s unbeaten 117 helped MB Stars beat Peeran XI by eight wickets. Irfan’s 100 not out along with consistent Shahbaz’s unbeaten 85 helped MCH Premier thrash Naseem Al-Zahra by 10 wickets.

In the most exciting match of the day, Malik XI beat Saudi German Hospital by one run. Thanks to Sami’s knock of 75 and excellent bowling by Shani four for 25.

Ace Travel retained 2nd position with a 33-run win over Pepsi Deccan Knights. Despite a valiant unbeaten 82 runs and two for 55 by skipper Abdul Quddus PDK ended on the losing side. MCH Green comfortably beat Pak Shaheen by 6 wickets. Imran’s unbeaten 42 and three for 10 earned him the man-of-the match.



Brief scores:



KAIA 148: (Javed 30, Ahsan 22; Mohammed Shehzad 3 for 24, Shahid 2 for 28) lost to Hyderabad Sharks 151 for 3 off 10.4 overs: (Mohammed Shehzad 136 not out; Amin 2-31) by 7 wkts.

Man-of-the-Match: Mohammed Shehzad.

Peeran XI 177 for 8: (Shakeel 80 n.o, Naseer 37; Moazzam 2-29) lost to MB Stars 183-2 off 13.2 overs: (Jawed 117 n.o) by 8 wkts.

Man-of-the-Match: Jawed

Naseem Al Zahra 196 for 6: (Osman Butt 73, Aamir Wahla 34, Qamar 32; Abu Huraira 2-32) lost to MCH Premier 202 for no loss in 14.1 overs: Irfan 100 n.o, Shahbaz Rasheed 85 n.o) by 10 wkts.

Man-of-the-Match: Irfan

Malik XI 165 for 5 in 20 overs: (Sami 75, Nasir 23) beat Saudi German Hospital 164 for 8: (Omar 60 n.o; Shani 4-35, Nasir 3-29) by 1 run.

Man-of-the-Match: Sami

Ace Travel 242 for 7: (Waqas 52, Adnan 36, Bilal 33, Sami Khan 30; Hamid 2-43, Ayaz 2-47, Abdul Quddus 2-55) beat Pepsi Deccan Knights 209 for 7: (Abdul Quddus 82 n.o, Akramullah 32; Rashed 3-48, Abdul Rehman 2-25) by 33 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Waqas

Pak Shaheen 191 for 8: (Usman 48, Salman 42, Malik Shaan 25; Imran 3-10, Munawwar 2-18) lost to MCH Green 193 for 4 in 17.3 overs: (Qaiser 71, Imran 42 n.o) by 6 wkts

Man-of-the-Match: Imran.



Player-of-the-Week: Mohammed Shehzad.