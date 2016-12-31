  • Search form

World

48 Iraqis discovered in truck carrying chocolate

An Iraqi child cries as civilians flee Mosul’s eastern Al-Intisar neighborhood. (AFP)

BUCHAREST: Romanian border guards have discovered 48 Iraqi citizens hidden away in a truck that officially was transporting boxes of chocolate.
Border police at the Danube port of Giurgiu on the Romanian-Bulgarian border said they discovered 22 men, 9 women and 17 minors including a young infant on Thursday evening after checks on the truck revealed a high level of carbon dioxide, a gas that humans exhale.
A statement from Romania’s border police Saturday said the truck was driven by a Bulgarian man. Papers showed it was transporting boxes of Bulgarian chocolate to Hungary. 
Migrants told police they wanted to reach Hungary. The driver said he was unaware of the people in the back of his truck.
Bulgarian police are questioning the driver and the migrants.

