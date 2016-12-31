  • Search form

Sports

Henrik Sedin scores in OT as Canucks edge Ducks 3-2

AP |

Vancouver Canucks forward Jack Skille (9) and forward Sven Baertschi (47) shoot the puck against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the third period at Rogers Arena on Friday. (USA TODAY Sports)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Henrik Sedin scored 4:01 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.
The Canucks captain roofed his ninth of the season on a 2-on-1 rush after Ryan Getzlaf missed the net on a 2-on-1 at the other end.
Loui Eriksson and Jack Skille also scored in regulation for Vancouver, which got 24 saves from Ryan Miller.
Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 23 shots.
Sharks 2, Flyers 0: Rookie Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to get his first career shutout and the San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Friday night.
Patrick Marleau scored on a power play late in the first period, and the Sharks won their fourth straight and eighth of nine. Justin Braun added a late goal.
Marleau has now scored a game-winning goal against every NHL team. He has 95 career game-winners.
Flyers goalie Steve Mason left following the first period. He was hit by a puck on an exposed part of his hand, apparently a shot by Brent Burns, who has one of the hardest shots in the league. Mason saved 11 of 12 shots.
Anthony Stolarz was excellent in relief, keeping the Flyers in the game with 21 saves in 22 chances.
Hurricanes 3, Blackhawsk 2: Jay McClement scored the key goal 2:54 into the third period and Carolina beat Chicago.
Elias Lindholm and Lee Stempniak scored early goals 1:05 apart to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead, and they held on to earn a point in their 11th straight home game. They’re 10-0-1 at PNC Arena since Nov. 12.
Michal Kempny had a goal and an assist, and Vinnie Hinostroza added a deflected goal 5:49 into the third for the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks, who had their four-game road winning streak snapped.
Cam Ward made 27 saves for Carolina while improving to 8-0-1 during the Hurricanes’ home-ice roll.
Scott Darling stopped 25 shots for Chicago.
Predators 4, Blues 0: Juuse Saros made 25 saves for his first career shutout, Filip Forsberg got a goal and an assist and Nashville beat St. Louis.
Yannick Weber, Viktor Arvidsson and Colin Wilson also scored, and Saros won his second career road game. The Predators have won three of their four meetings against the Blues this season and snapped a five-game losing streak on the road against St. Louis.
Mike Ribeiro had a pair of assists to run his points streak against the Blues to five games.
Jake Allen allowed three goals on 14 shots before giving way to Carter Hutton to start the third as the Blues fell to 14-3-4 at home. They entered the game with points in 16 of their last 17 at the Scottrade Center.

