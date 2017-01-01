  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

Middle-East

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

Reuters |

A 42-year old Yazidi woman, who was kidnapped by the militants from her hometown of Sinjar in the summer of 2014, escaped from her captors when Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed)

MOSUL: A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape when Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul and provided information that helped them retake a neighborhood of the city, Iraqi commanders said.
The 42-year old woman, who asked to remain unnamed, was kidnapped by the militants from her hometown of Sinjar in the summer of 2014 when they overran northern Iraq and purged its Yazidi minority.
Hundreds of Yazidis were killed and more than 6,000 taken captive by the hard-line militants, who regard the Yazidis’ faith as devil-worship.
Since then, some have escaped or have been bought back from the militants, but as many as 3,500 remain in Daesh captivity, according to a recent estimate provided by the office that handles kidnappings in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.
Iraqi forces are now fighting to retake Mosul, the militants’ last major stronghold in Iraq, where many Yazidis were held.
The woman, speaking to reporters on Friday, said she had been moved from one neighborhood of Mosul to another until her captor fled the city, leaving her with his parents in the Quds neighborhood, which she was finally able to flee.
“I escaped with some families at night, around 3 a.m.,” she said in a faint voice, her face completely covered by a black veil covering her face and her hands clasped on her lap.
It was not immediately clear when she escaped captivity but Iraqi forces entered the Quds district on Thursday.
Major General Maan Saadi of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS), which is spearheading the campaign to retake Mosul, said the woman had provided information that helped the operation in the area.
“We took her in with open arms and were able to get some information from her about the neighborhood, which proved useful during our attack and advance on the Quds neighborhood,” Saadi said.
Since the offensive began 10 weeks ago, US-backed forces have retaken a quarter of Mosul in the biggest ground operation in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Iraqi forces launched a second phase of the offensive this week, pushing from three directions into eastern districts where the battle has been deadlocked for nearly a month.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub ‘terror attack’: official

ISTANBUL At least 35 people were killed and 40 wounded Sunday when two gunmen dressed as Santa...

Fireworks at world’s tallest building in Dubai ushers in a new year in style

DUBAI United Arab Emirates It was not so sweet a 2016 for many but in Dubai partygoers ushered in...

World powers at United Nations unite for Syria peace

BEIRUT The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday supporting efforts by...

Pentagon: Baghdadi alive, still leading

WASHINGTON The Pentagon said Friday it believes that Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is indeed...

3,000 years ago, Nimrud ruled the Mideast, now blown to pieces

NIMRUD Iraq The chilly December wind whipped rain across the strewn wreckage of a city that...

Egypt releases remains of Paris flight crew

CAIRO Egypt s Forensics Authority says it has released the remains of ten crew members of the...

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

MOSUL A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape...

Two blasts in central Baghdad kill at least 28 — police

BAGHDAD Two bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad on Saturday killing at least 28...

Kremlin seeks UN blessing for Syria truce

BEIRUT Russia urged the UN Security Council on Friday to give its blessing to a fragile cease...

Turkish draft expanding Erdogan’s powers cleared

ANKARA A Turkish parliamentary commission on Friday cleared a set of draft constitutional...

Returning militants to face anti-terror laws in Tunisia

TUNIS Returning Tunisian militants will be immediately arrested and judged under anti terrorism...

Ankara detains 40 suspected of links to Daesh

ANKARA Turkey s state run news agency says police have detained some 40 suspected militants...

With clock ticking, Palestinians pin hopes on Paris summit

RAMALLAH After a pair of diplomatic victories the Palestinians are now setting their sights on a...

12 Daesh men killed in Syria, says Turkey

ANKARA Russian fighter jets have hit three Daesh targets around the northern Syrian town of Al...

Libya’s UN-backed government, central bank to cooperate in 2017

TRIPOLI TUNIS Libya s Government of National Accord GNA and central bank in Tripoli say they have...

Iraqi forces face Daesh car bombs, fierce resistance in south Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces faced car bombs and fierce resistance from Daesh militants in southern Mosul...

Around Arab News

Region’s top 50 business CEOs receive MENAA Awards

DUBAI Over 50 top business leaders were honored at the Middle East North Africa Asia MENAA Awards...

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub ‘terror attack’: official

ISTANBUL At least 35 people were killed and 40 wounded Sunday when two gunmen dressed as Santa...

Saudi Arabia celebrates second anniversary of King Salman’s rule

RIYADH Two years ago according to the Islamic calendar on Rabie Al Thani 3 1436 King Salman...

Crown prince praises King Salman’s efforts for cooperation in Arab world

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has...

Kingdom asserts its political weight, says deputy crown prince

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

King Salman: A timeline of his second year in office

Jan 18 King Salman meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discusses key bilateral...

Fireworks at world’s tallest building in Dubai ushers in a new year in style

DUBAI United Arab Emirates It was not so sweet a 2016 for many but in Dubai partygoers ushered in...

World powers at United Nations unite for Syria peace

BEIRUT The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday supporting efforts by...

Pentagon: Baghdadi alive, still leading

WASHINGTON The Pentagon said Friday it believes that Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is indeed...

3,000 years ago, Nimrud ruled the Mideast, now blown to pieces

NIMRUD Iraq The chilly December wind whipped rain across the strewn wreckage of a city that...

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

MOSUL A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape...

Egyptian father thanks King Salman for decision to aid conjoined twins

JEDDAH Islam Saqr Ramadan father of Egyptian conjoined twins Mina and Mai said the decision by...

Homemade products of Saudi women impress ambassadors’ wives

RIYADH The wives of several ambassadors to the Kingdom have hailed the Producers 4 exhibition as...

Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross emphasize protection of civilians

JEDDAH The executive committee of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent will hold an...

America’s belated cry to rescue the two-state solution

Unless US Secretary of State John Kerry s six principle vision becomes a UN Security Council...

After Aleppo

The end of the fighting in Aleppo will not end the Syrian war despite the countrywide cease fire...