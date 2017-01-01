  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Pentagon: Baghdadi alive, still leading

Middle-East

Pentagon: Baghdadi alive, still leading

AFP |

Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Friday it believes that Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is indeed alive, despite repeated efforts by the US-led coalition to take out the terrorist group leader.
Baghdadi has kept a low profile, despite having declared himself the leader of a renewed Muslim caliphate, but last month released a defiant audio message urging his supporters to defend the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.
It is not clear if he is in the besieged city, where he declared his caliphate in 2014 after the Daesh group seized territory covering much of eastern Syria and northern Iraq.
“We do think Baghdadi is alive and is still leading Daesh and we are obviously doing everything we can to track his movements,” Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told CNN.
“If we get the opportunity, we certainly would take advantage of any opportunity to deliver him the justice he deserves,” he said.
“We’re doing everything we can. This is something we’re spending a lot of time on.”
In mid-December, the United States more than doubled the bounty on the shadowy Daesh leader’s head to $25 million.
The group has only released one video of Baghdadi, showing a man with a black and grey beard wearing a black robe and matching turban, dating back to 2014.
Cook suggested that Baghdadi is isolated because coalition raids have killed many Daesh leaders.
“He’s having a hard time finding advisers and confidants to speak with because a lot of them are no longer with us,” the spokesman said.
According to an official Iraqi government document, Baghdadi was born in Samarra in 1971. He apparently joined the insurgency that erupted after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq and spent time in an American military prison.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub ‘terror attack’: official

ISTANBUL At least 35 people were killed and 40 wounded Sunday when two gunmen dressed as Santa...

Fireworks at world’s tallest building in Dubai ushers in a new year in style

DUBAI United Arab Emirates It was not so sweet a 2016 for many but in Dubai partygoers ushered in...

World powers at United Nations unite for Syria peace

BEIRUT The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday supporting efforts by...

3,000 years ago, Nimrud ruled the Mideast, now blown to pieces

NIMRUD Iraq The chilly December wind whipped rain across the strewn wreckage of a city that...

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

MOSUL A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape...

Egypt releases remains of Paris flight crew

CAIRO Egypt s Forensics Authority says it has released the remains of ten crew members of the...

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

MOSUL A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape...

Two blasts in central Baghdad kill at least 28 — police

BAGHDAD Two bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad on Saturday killing at least 28...

Kremlin seeks UN blessing for Syria truce

BEIRUT Russia urged the UN Security Council on Friday to give its blessing to a fragile cease...

Turkish draft expanding Erdogan’s powers cleared

ANKARA A Turkish parliamentary commission on Friday cleared a set of draft constitutional...

Returning militants to face anti-terror laws in Tunisia

TUNIS Returning Tunisian militants will be immediately arrested and judged under anti terrorism...

Ankara detains 40 suspected of links to Daesh

ANKARA Turkey s state run news agency says police have detained some 40 suspected militants...

With clock ticking, Palestinians pin hopes on Paris summit

RAMALLAH After a pair of diplomatic victories the Palestinians are now setting their sights on a...

12 Daesh men killed in Syria, says Turkey

ANKARA Russian fighter jets have hit three Daesh targets around the northern Syrian town of Al...

Libya’s UN-backed government, central bank to cooperate in 2017

TRIPOLI TUNIS Libya s Government of National Accord GNA and central bank in Tripoli say they have...

Iraqi forces face Daesh car bombs, fierce resistance in south Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces faced car bombs and fierce resistance from Daesh militants in southern Mosul...

Around Arab News

Region’s top 50 business CEOs receive MENAA Awards

DUBAI Over 50 top business leaders were honored at the Middle East North Africa Asia MENAA Awards...

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub ‘terror attack’: official

ISTANBUL At least 35 people were killed and 40 wounded Sunday when two gunmen dressed as Santa...

Saudi Arabia celebrates second anniversary of King Salman’s rule

RIYADH Two years ago according to the Islamic calendar on Rabie Al Thani 3 1436 King Salman...

Crown prince praises King Salman’s efforts for cooperation in Arab world

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has...

Kingdom asserts its political weight, says deputy crown prince

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

King Salman: A timeline of his second year in office

Jan 18 King Salman meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discusses key bilateral...

Fireworks at world’s tallest building in Dubai ushers in a new year in style

DUBAI United Arab Emirates It was not so sweet a 2016 for many but in Dubai partygoers ushered in...

World powers at United Nations unite for Syria peace

BEIRUT The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday supporting efforts by...

Pentagon: Baghdadi alive, still leading

WASHINGTON The Pentagon said Friday it believes that Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is indeed...

3,000 years ago, Nimrud ruled the Mideast, now blown to pieces

NIMRUD Iraq The chilly December wind whipped rain across the strewn wreckage of a city that...

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

MOSUL A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape...

Egyptian father thanks King Salman for decision to aid conjoined twins

JEDDAH Islam Saqr Ramadan father of Egyptian conjoined twins Mina and Mai said the decision by...

Homemade products of Saudi women impress ambassadors’ wives

RIYADH The wives of several ambassadors to the Kingdom have hailed the Producers 4 exhibition as...

Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross emphasize protection of civilians

JEDDAH The executive committee of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent will hold an...

America’s belated cry to rescue the two-state solution

Unless US Secretary of State John Kerry s six principle vision becomes a UN Security Council...

After Aleppo

The end of the fighting in Aleppo will not end the Syrian war despite the countrywide cease fire...