  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World powers at United Nations unite for Syria peace

Middle-East

World powers at United Nations unite for Syria peace

Associated Press |

A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in the opposition-held besieged city of Douma in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. (Reuters)

BEIRUT: The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the nearly six-year conflict in Syria and jump-start peace negotiations, as a fragile country-wide cease-fire wavered.
The resolution also calls for the “rapid, safe and unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria. And it anticipates a meeting of the Syrian regime and opposition representative in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana in late January.
The resolution’s final text dropped an endorsement of the Syria cease-fire agreement reached Thursday, simply taking note of it but welcoming and supporting Russian-Turkish efforts to end the violence.
Western members of the council sought the last-minute changes to the draft resolution to clarify the UN’s role and the meaning of the agreement brokered by Moscow and Ankara.
US deputy ambassador Michele Sison said the Obama administration strongly supports a cease-fire and “unfettered humanitarian access,” but she expressed regret that additional documentation to the agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey with details about its implementation have not yet been made public.
Earlier, parts of Syria saw continued fighting, on the second day of a nationwide cease-fire.
Activists reported pro-regime forces were pressing on several fronts against two strategically located opposition pockets around the capital, Damascus, while Russia’s military deployment to Syria reported 12 cease-fire violations it blamed on the opposition Friday.
Nevertheless, the Russian and Turkish brokered truce held for the most part on a day marked by rain and overcast skies, preserving the possibility for peace talks in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana in the second half of January.
Moscow along with Iran provides crucial military support to Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has long served as a rear base and source of supplies for the opposition.
The three powers, Russia, Iran, and Turkey, have agreed to sponsor talks between the government and the opposition in Astana if the truce holds.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said at least two civilians and five militants have been killed in battles over opposition-held Eastern Ghouta and Barada Valley regions around Damascus, since the truce came into effect Thursday at midnight.
The Barada Valley Media Center said Russian and Syrian regime’s aircraft struck villages in the water-rich region for the 10th consecutive day Saturday. The raids have coincided with a severe water shortage in Damascus since Dec. 22. The valley is the region’s primary source of water.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported the death of a Daesh commander in a Turkish airstrike near the north Syrian town of Al-Bab on Friday. The truce does not cover operations against the Fatah Al-Sham front.
Anadolu identified the commander as Abu Ansari. The report could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, opposition groups said on Saturday they would consider a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia and Turkey “null and void” if the regime forces and their allies continued to violate it.
“Continued violations by the regime and bombardment and attempts to attack areas under the control of the revolutionary factions will make the agreement null and void,” a statement signed by a number of opposition groups said.
In their statement, the opposition fighters said it appeared the government and the opposition had signed two different versions of the cease-fire deal, one of which was missing “a number of key and essential points that are non-negotiable,” but did not say what those were.
There has been confusion over which groups in the opposition are included in the cease-fire.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub ‘terror attack’: official

ISTANBUL At least 35 people were killed and 40 wounded Sunday when two gunmen dressed as Santa...

Fireworks at world’s tallest building in Dubai ushers in a new year in style

DUBAI United Arab Emirates It was not so sweet a 2016 for many but in Dubai partygoers ushered in...

Pentagon: Baghdadi alive, still leading

WASHINGTON The Pentagon said Friday it believes that Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is indeed...

3,000 years ago, Nimrud ruled the Mideast, now blown to pieces

NIMRUD Iraq The chilly December wind whipped rain across the strewn wreckage of a city that...

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

MOSUL A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape...

Egypt releases remains of Paris flight crew

CAIRO Egypt s Forensics Authority says it has released the remains of ten crew members of the...

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

MOSUL A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape...

Two blasts in central Baghdad kill at least 28 — police

BAGHDAD Two bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad on Saturday killing at least 28...

Kremlin seeks UN blessing for Syria truce

BEIRUT Russia urged the UN Security Council on Friday to give its blessing to a fragile cease...

Turkish draft expanding Erdogan’s powers cleared

ANKARA A Turkish parliamentary commission on Friday cleared a set of draft constitutional...

Returning militants to face anti-terror laws in Tunisia

TUNIS Returning Tunisian militants will be immediately arrested and judged under anti terrorism...

Ankara detains 40 suspected of links to Daesh

ANKARA Turkey s state run news agency says police have detained some 40 suspected militants...

With clock ticking, Palestinians pin hopes on Paris summit

RAMALLAH After a pair of diplomatic victories the Palestinians are now setting their sights on a...

12 Daesh men killed in Syria, says Turkey

ANKARA Russian fighter jets have hit three Daesh targets around the northern Syrian town of Al...

Libya’s UN-backed government, central bank to cooperate in 2017

TRIPOLI TUNIS Libya s Government of National Accord GNA and central bank in Tripoli say they have...

Iraqi forces face Daesh car bombs, fierce resistance in south Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces faced car bombs and fierce resistance from Daesh militants in southern Mosul...

Around Arab News

Region’s top 50 business CEOs receive MENAA Awards

DUBAI Over 50 top business leaders were honored at the Middle East North Africa Asia MENAA Awards...

At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub ‘terror attack’: official

ISTANBUL At least 35 people were killed and 40 wounded Sunday when two gunmen dressed as Santa...

Saudi Arabia celebrates second anniversary of King Salman’s rule

RIYADH Two years ago according to the Islamic calendar on Rabie Al Thani 3 1436 King Salman...

Crown prince praises King Salman’s efforts for cooperation in Arab world

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has...

Kingdom asserts its political weight, says deputy crown prince

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

King Salman: A timeline of his second year in office

Jan 18 King Salman meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discusses key bilateral...

Fireworks at world’s tallest building in Dubai ushers in a new year in style

DUBAI United Arab Emirates It was not so sweet a 2016 for many but in Dubai partygoers ushered in...

World powers at United Nations unite for Syria peace

BEIRUT The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday supporting efforts by...

Pentagon: Baghdadi alive, still leading

WASHINGTON The Pentagon said Friday it believes that Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is indeed...

3,000 years ago, Nimrud ruled the Mideast, now blown to pieces

NIMRUD Iraq The chilly December wind whipped rain across the strewn wreckage of a city that...

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

MOSUL A Yazidi woman held captive by Daesh militants for more than two years managed to escape...

Egyptian father thanks King Salman for decision to aid conjoined twins

JEDDAH Islam Saqr Ramadan father of Egyptian conjoined twins Mina and Mai said the decision by...

Homemade products of Saudi women impress ambassadors’ wives

RIYADH The wives of several ambassadors to the Kingdom have hailed the Producers 4 exhibition as...

Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross emphasize protection of civilians

JEDDAH The executive committee of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent will hold an...

America’s belated cry to rescue the two-state solution

Unless US Secretary of State John Kerry s six principle vision becomes a UN Security Council...

After Aleppo

The end of the fighting in Aleppo will not end the Syrian war despite the countrywide cease fire...