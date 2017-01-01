Kingdom asserts its political weight, says deputy crown prince

RIYADH: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, said Saturday that during the rule of King Salman, Saudi Arabia has been transformed into an international forum, a global center and an interface for world leaders and presidents.

The objective of this, he said, has been to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s relations with other states and continue cooperation and coordination with them on local, regional and world issues.

The deputy crown prince was speaking on the occasion of the second anniversary of the reign of King Salman.

Under the reign of King Salman, the Kingdom made great achievements globally and emphasized its political weight, reflected in the extraordinary visits of the king to brotherly and friendly countries.

He said that in light of the challenges the region is facing, the Kingdom’s leadership has taken the initiative to guarantee the security and stability of the Arab world and put the Kingdom on a higher pedestal. As a result, the initiative and the declaration of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 will target the transformation of Saudi Arabia onto wider economic horizons that have the ability to interact with the difficult international economic situations.

The deputy crown prince said the king’s wise leadership is also seen in his steadfastness to fight and dry up the sources of terrorism proactively.

Another praiseworthy move of King Salman was to create the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to provide aid and assistance to friendly Arab and Islamic countries, and participate in alleviating the plight of people facing disasters.