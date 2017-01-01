Crown prince praises King Salman’s efforts for cooperation in Arab world

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, has said King Salman is working hard to strengthen Islamic cooperation, in light of the great challenges faced by the Arab world.

Prince Mohammed added that under King Salman, there had been great efforts to strengthen joint cooperation among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

He was speaking on the second anniversary, according to the Islamic calendar, of the accession of King Salman.

The Kingdom, people and government are on Jan. 1, 2017 celebrating the second anniversary of their pledge of allegiance to King Salman.

King Salman has worked hard to unite the Arab standpoint and strengthen Islamic cooperation, amid many regional dangers, the crown prince said.

King Salman is known for his care of pilgrims and facilitating their time when they are in the Kingdom to realize the great Islamic message on a level that is befitting a dignified state, Prince Mohammed added.

During King Salman’s reign, the steps of prosperity and development have greatly increased under his vision, which is seeking to meet the needs of citizens.

The Kingdom has been able to preserve its standard of living and security, which is great when compared to that in many other countries of the world, in terms of the levels of turmoil, security and crime.

The crown prince said the Kingdom has had many tangible successes in confronting terrorism and its financing, and has stopped many drug operations and the financing of criminal activities, thanks to the security forces, under the support of King Salman.