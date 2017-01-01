  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers

World

Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers

President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. (AP)

FLORIDA: President-elect Donald Trump says that “no computer is safe” when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new skepticism about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations.
Trump rarely uses e-mail or computers, despite his frequent tweeting. 
“You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way. Because I’ll tell you what: No computer is safe,” Trump told reporters during his annual New Year’s Eve bash. “I don’t care what they say.”
Trump has repeatedly cast aside allegations by US intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the presidential election through hacking. President Barack Obama earlier this week ordered sanctions on Russian spy agencies, closed two Russian compounds and expelled 35 diplomats the US said were really spies. The Russian government has denied the allegations.
Trump, who has said that he plans to meet with intelligence officials next to week to learn more about the allegations, said he wants US officials “to be sure because it’s a pretty serious charge.” He pointed to intelligence failures over the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq before the US invasion, and declared himself an expert in the area.
“I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody else,” he said.
He added, cryptically, that he also knows “things that other people don’t know. And so they cannot be sure of the situation.”
Trump made the comments during his annual New Year’s Eve bash at his Mar-a-Lago club. Hundreds of guests gathered in the club’s grand ballroom, including action star Sylvester Stallone and romance novel model Fabio. Reporters were invited to watch as guests arrived.
Earlier in the day, Trump ditched his press pool, traveling to play golf at one of his clubs without a pool of journalists on hand to ensure the public has knowledge of his whereabouts.
A member of Trump’s golf club in Jupiter, Florida, posted a photo on Twitter of Trump on the greens Saturday morning and said about 25 US Secret Service agents accompanied the president-elect. Reporters had not been advised of the visit to the club.
Transition aide Stephanie Grisham confirmed that Trump had made a “last-minute trip” to Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, which is about a half-hour drive from Mar-a-Lago, where Trump has been spending the holidays. He returned to the estate at midafternoon.
Grisham said that she and other aides weren’t aware of the trip and “appreciate everyone’s understanding.”
“We are in the home stretch of this transition period and don’t anticipate any additional situations like this between now and inauguration,” she said in a statement.
Before he went golfing Saturday, Trump tweeted an unusual New Year’s message to friends and foes: “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!“
With the arrival of 2017, another New Year’s message moved on Trump’s Twitter account at about midnight.
This one was decidedly more upbeat, addressed to all Americans, and including an abbreviation for his campaign slogan: Make America Great Again.
“To all Americans- HappyNewYear & many blessings to you all! Looking forward to a wonderful & prosperous 2017 as we work together to #MAGA.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

More than 20 killed, dozens injured after fire on Indonesian tourist boat

JAKARTA Twenty three people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday after a fire ripped through...

Kim says N. Korea in ‘final stages of test launching ICBM’

SEOUL North Korea is in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile...

New UN chief urges New Year’s resolution: ‘Put Peace First’

UNITED NATIONS Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations on New Year s Day promising...

Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his ‘many enemies’

PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year s message for his Twitter...

Trump’s praise of Putin could signal a new day for US policy

HONOLULU Moscow is hoping Donald Trump will reconsider the sanctions the US is levying in...

Ban Ki-moon buoyed by climate accord but laments conflicts

UNITED NATIONS Ban Ki moon ends 10 years at the helm of the United Nations lamenting the fires...

South Koreans rally to demand ‘Park-free’ 2017

SEOUL More than half a million South Koreans marked New Year s Eve with a massive protest...

Indian coal mine death toll rises to 16, some still trapped

BHUBANESWAR INDIA The death toll in an Indian coal mine collapse rose to 16 on Saturday and could...

Taiwan leader urges China for ‘calm’ talks as pressure grows

TAIPEI Taiwan Taiwan s president has urged China to engage in calm and rational dialogue to...

Nigeria’s Buhari says will pursue peace in restive Niger Delta in 2017

ABUJA Nigeria s government will seek a lasting peace settlement with militants in the oil...

Italy to seek to track down and deport migrants with no right to stay

ROME Italy will seek to deport more migrants who have no right to be in the country and will open...

Draft deal agreed on DR Congo crisis: mediators, govt

KINSHASA DR Congo opposition parties and the government reached agreement Saturday on a deal to...

Pope urges the faithful to help youth find purpose

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis strolled through St Peter s Square Saturday evening during the last...

Australia kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat

SYDNEY Australia rang in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney sending...

48 Iraqis discovered in truck carrying chocolate

BUCHAREST Romanian border guards have discovered 48 Iraqi citizens hidden away in a truck that...

NYPD takes ‘first step’ to allow Muslim officers to grow beards

JEDDAH Muslim New York City police officers say that a new policy allowing them to grow their...

Around Arab News

Daesh attacks Iraqi police near Najaf, kills seven

IRQA Daesh attacked an Iraqi police checkpoint near the southern city of Najaf on Sunday killing...

Gunman kills 39 in Istanbul nightclub attack, manhunt under way

ISTANBUL A gunman opened fire on New Year revellers at a packed nightclub on the shores of...

More than 20 killed, dozens injured after fire on Indonesian tourist boat

JAKARTA Twenty three people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday after a fire ripped through...

Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers

FLORIDA President elect Donald Trump says that no computer is safe when it comes to keeping...

Kim says N. Korea in ‘final stages of test launching ICBM’

SEOUL North Korea is in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile...

New UN chief urges New Year’s resolution: ‘Put Peace First’

UNITED NATIONS Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations on New Year s Day promising...

Dozens killed, many wounded in Istanbul nightclub ‘terror attack’

ISTANBUL Thirty nine people including many foreigners were killed when a gunman reportedly...

Region’s top 50 business CEOs receive MENAA Awards

DUBAI Over 50 top business leaders were honored at the Middle East North Africa Asia MENAA Awards...

Saudi Arabia celebrates second anniversary of King Salman’s rule

RIYADH Two years ago according to the Islamic calendar on Rabie Al Thani 3 1436 King Salman...

Crown prince praises King Salman’s efforts for cooperation in Arab world

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has...

Kingdom asserts its political weight, says deputy crown prince

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

King Salman: A timeline of his second year in office

Jan 18 King Salman meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discusses key bilateral...

Fireworks at world’s tallest building in Dubai ushers in a new year in style

DUBAI United Arab Emirates It was not so sweet a 2016 for many but in Dubai partygoers ushered in...

World powers at United Nations unite for Syria peace

BEIRUT The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday supporting efforts by...

Pentagon: Baghdadi alive, still leading

WASHINGTON The Pentagon said Friday it believes that Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is indeed...

3,000 years ago, Nimrud ruled the Mideast, now blown to pieces

NIMRUD Iraq The chilly December wind whipped rain across the strewn wreckage of a city that...